Vikings at Cherokee this week

Avery's football contest for this Friday, Aug. 27, has moved from Wilkes Central to Cherokee after COVID issues within the Wilkes Central football program.

NEWLAND — Avery High School's varsity football game scheduled on Friday, Aug. 27, against Wilkes Central will not be played due to COVID protocols within the Wilkes Central program, according to Avery Vikings head coach Mac Bryan.

Instead, following an exhaustive search for a replacement, the Vikings have agreed to travel to Cherokee High School this Friday night to take on the Braves, who lost 41-13 at Smoky Mountain in its season opener last week.

According to its schedule, Cherokee was slated to host Andrews this week, but that schedule has also changed, as the Vikings will now be making the trip to face the Braves.

Read this week's edition of The AJT for a recap of last week's Vikings game against Cherryville and a preview of Friday's matchup at Cherokee.

