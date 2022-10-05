Boys soccer defeats Draughn for first conference win
NEWLAND — On a cold and clear night at MacDonald Stadium the Vikings soccer team earned its first Western Highlands Conference win against Draughn with a 2-1 final score Monday, Sept. 26. Sophomore Kaden Knight scored at 36:23 in the first half, giving the Viking a lead that would hold throughout the contest. Knight also scored at 15:48 in the second half which secured the victory.
The start of the game was slightly delayed because there weren’t enough referees for the match. There was one, when it is normal to have three. However, the game began with one official for about 10 minutes when a second ref came on the field. Head coach Alan Yawn indicated that there is a nationwide shortage of referees, and that some games will likely be officiated by only two refs in the future.
“(The team was) very disorganized in the first half… playing kick ball and not soccer,” Yawn explained. Some adjustments were then made at halftime which resulted in a better and more organized effort in the second half.
It was notable that the keeper for Draughn played conservatively, as he rarely kicked the ball out of his goal box as another team player fulfilled those duties for him. Perhaps it was an indication that he had a “weak foot” in terms of goal kicks, or the team didn’t have the ability to play it short.
The Vikings used a defensive move called a “wall” when Draughn had the chance to try a direct kick on the Avery goal. Players stood at least 10 yards away from the spot of the ball placement to block the ball. This strategy helps the keeper to block one side of the goal which forces the kick in the other direction. The other option is to attempt a kick up and over the wall which diminishes the likelihood of a score.
“Our wall worked to perfection,” remarked Coach Yawn.
Draughn scored with only 1:25 left in the match from about 30 yards out from the goal.
“We were very impressed by Draughn,” said Coach Yawn, complimenting their improvement and growth, which makes the conference stronger.
The second half effort produced better play and the staff was very impressed with the play of Kaden Knight, with his two scores. Goalkeeper Kaleil Yawn was named the Man of the Match for his numerous saves throughout the match. Other team members who were mentioned by the coaching staff included Ayden Ray at right wing, Ascencion Barajas at right back, Cane Hart at attacking midfield and Brynnox Maya as a spark off the bench at striker.
An enthusiastic crowd made up of students and families cheered throughout the match. Many were prepared for the cold evening, wrapping themselves in blankets.
Avery continued conference play earlier this week with a rescheduled home match with Madison.
Tennis squeezes in one match prior to wet weather
The Lady Vikings tennis lost 1-8 on Monday, Sept. 27, to Draughn, with only Michelle Hamby winning a close match by a score of 10-8. Each of the matches saw the girls winning some games but still losing in both the singles and doubles contests.
The match on Sept. 29 with Owen was canceled because the Warlassies could not get transportation to AHS, so that match has been rescheduled. This week, Avery takes the court in a match at Mountain Heritage, as well as a pair of home matches on Oct. 5 and 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.