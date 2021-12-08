Avery Vikings varsity boys basketball improved to a perfect 4-0 following a trio of thrilling victories last week in non-conference action.
Avery 49, Cloudland 43
ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — Avery found the going difficult inside Sonny Smith Gymnasium when the Vikings tangled with the Cloudland Highlanders. The first quarter was a story of scoring spurts. Cloudland used a quick scoring run behind baskets from Dylan Shell and Caleb Sluder to take an early advantage, but the Big Red roared back with an 8-0 scoring run to trail by a single point at 9-8 entering the second quarter.
Cloudland seized momentum in the second quarter, as a three-pointer from CHS’s Noah Barnett extended the Landers’ lead to 25-17 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Avery attempted to slowly chip away at the CHS advantage, but the Highlanders continued to remain tenacious in clinging to a five-point lead at 33-28 entering the final eight minutes of action.
In the final frame, the Vikings offense woke up with a 21-point fourth-quarter, while the defense limited Cloudland to only 10 points over the final eight minutes. Cloudland extended its lead to eight points in the opening moments of the fourth quarter before a Marcus Milliron steal and basket helped Avery go on a 9-1 scoring spurt to erase the Cloudland lead and take a 37-36 advantage. From there, the Vikings were able to convert enough shots from the field and the free-throw line to seal a six-point road win, its second win of the season.
Milliron led the Vikings with 16 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field, adding six rebounds and five steals. Teammate Jack Crenshaw was the only other Viking scorer in double figures with 11 points, including a thundering first-half slam dunk that ignited the Avery faithful, and added five rebounds. Landon Ingham chipped in with seven points, with six points and four rebounds from Landon Hughes.
Avery 47, Ashe 45
NEWLAND — Overcoming a double-digit first-half deficit and trailing by eight entering the final quarter, the Vikings roared back at home to bring a thrill to the partisan Avery faithful, as a basket by Mason Bailey as time expired broke a 45-45 tie to give the Big Red a thrilling two-point win over visiting Ashe County.
Each squad ran the ball up and down the floor over the first eight minutes of play, with the visitors gaining the early four-point lead. Elijah Holtsclaw sparked the Vikings with a three-pointer and five points in the quarter, with four points from Bailey to account for all of the Viking scoring punch as Ashe led 13-9.
In the second quarter, Avery’s offense was choked off at times by the tight and harrassing Ashe County defensive effort. Milliron and Lukas Hughes accounted for the only baskets of the quarter, while Ashe was bolstered by five points from Wesley Thompson and buckets from Eli Lemly and Christopher Tomko that gave the Huskies a 25-16 lead at the halftime break.
Returning to Tommy Burleson Court for the third quarter, both squads played evenly through a closely contested eight minutes of play. Avery outscored Ashe 14-9 to cut the Husky lead to four points at 34-30 with two minutes left in the frame, but back-to-back baskets by Ashe gave the visitors breathing room by quarter’s end and a 38-30 margin with eight minutes remaining.
In the final stanza, Avery went on the comeback trail. Milliron scored five points in the quarter, while Holtsclaw and Bailey each scored a basket to help Avery draw closer on the scoreboard. Landon Ingham netted three baskets in the quarter for the Big Red, including a steal and a basket that knotted the game at 45 apiece in the game’s final minute.
The Huskies weren’t able to get any offense going against the tenacious Viking defense, scoring only seven points over the final eight minutes. Ashe offensive dynamo Jake Grubb provided five of the Ashe points for the quarter and a game-high 15 points in all, but with 35 seconds to play was unable to connect on a pair of free throws, leaving the game tied and setting the stage for the final theatrics, when Bailey crashed the glass inside and scored with less than a second to play to provide the final margin of victory and incite a euphoric Vikings team to celebrate the win.
Three Vikings led the scoring charge in the victory, with 12 from Milliron and 10 points each by Ingham and Bailey. Holtsclaw chipped in with seven points.
Harrison Langdon was the only other Huskies player scoring double figures, tallying 10 points, with eight from Thompson.
Avery 60, West Lincoln 55
LINCOLNTON — Avery maintained its perfect record on Saturday, Dec. 4, in Lincoln County, following up its emotional win the previous evening at home against Ashe with a hard-fought win at West Lincoln.
Landon Ingham paced the Vikings with a team-high 13 points on 6-for-10 shooting from the floor, along with three rebounds, a pair of assists and two steals. Milliron also registered double-figures, scoring 11 points on 5-of-9 shooting, to go with three assists and three steals. Jack Crenshaw chipped in with nine points and a team-high 11 rebounds, with eight points by Mason Bailey and six points and seven rebounds from Elijah Holtsclaw and six points from Lukas Hughes.
Avery earned the victory despite committing 26 turnovers in the matchup and connecting on only 14-of-24 free throws.
ACHS stands at 4-0 on the season, and returns to the hardwood this week with a road matchup at St. Stephen’s early in the week, then the Big Red welcomes Watauga to Viking Gym on Friday, Dec. 10, for the school’s annual Silent Night game and Teddy Bear Toss.
