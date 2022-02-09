Avery varsity boys basketball appears to have found its rhythm as the Big Red was unbeaten in a trio of Western Highlands Conference games last week, pulling off a sweep over the Owen Warhorses sandwiching a win on the road at Madison.
Avery 60, Owen 39
SWANNANOA — The Vikings turned in a consistent offensive performance in a victory over Owen on Monday, Jan. 31, while the defense put in the work to stymie the Warhorses on the road.
Avery connected on 23-of-44 shots (44.8 percent) in its win despite connecting on just 3-of-14 shots from three-point range. Owen was limited to just 38.5 percent on 13-of-30 shooting from the floor. The Vikings outpaced the Warhorses in numerous key categories in the win, including points off turnovers, where Avery outscored Owen 16 to 9, and rebounding, where the Vikings out-rebounded the Warhorses by a 31-21 margin, including 14-4 in Avery’s favor on the offensive glass.
Defensively, the Vikings forced 20 Owen turnovers in the win, including eight steals.
The scoresheet was balanced for the Big Red in the 21-point win. Jack Crenshaw was Avery’s lone scorer in double figures, recording a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds, with nine points each from Landon Hughes and Elijah Holtsclaw. Mason Bailey chipped in with eight points. Landon Ingham added seven points, six assists and six rebounds.
Briggs Barker led the Warhorses as the club’s only scorer in double figures with 10 points and four rebounds. Cadyn Cook poured in eight points with three rebounds, with seven points and three rebounds from Colton Lunsford.
Avery led 11-6 after one quarter of play and played evenly with OHS in the second quarter to take a 27-21 lead into the locker room at halftime. In the second half, Avery was able to extend its lead as three-pointers from Bray Guest and Crenshaw helped the Vikings outscore Owen 14-8 in the third quarter and lead 41-29 entering the final quarter.
Five points from the field by Landon Hughes and a pair of baskets from Bailey helped the Vikings to run away from Owen in the final eight minutes, outscoring the Warhorses 19-10 to cruise to the 21-point win.
Avery 78, Madison 49
MARSHALL — Avery thumped the Patriots early on Madison’s home floor and ended the matchup before it truly had the chance to begin, as Avery never trailed in a rout.
The Vikings shot a blistering 51.7 percent from the field (31-for-60) in the win, connecting on 6-of-18 from three-point range to put the Patriots away. The Vikings were particularly dominant inside the paint, where they outscored MHS 44-28 and out-rebounded Madison 35-25. The Vikings defense was active in forcing 24 Patriot turnovers, including nabbing 18 steals, while only committing 11 turnovers themselves in the matchup.
A trio of Vikings scored in double figures in the win, led by Mason Bailey’s 21 points on 10-of-14 shooting, with five rebounds. Landon Ingham scored 15 points on 6-of-12 shooting, to go with seven rebounds and five assists. Teammate Jack Crenshaw added his second-straight double-double with 11 points, 13 rebounds and four assists. Elijah Holtsclaw pitched in with nine points, five rebounds, and five assists.
Caden Hilemon led the Patriots with 18 points, five rebounds and five assists, with 11 points and three rebounds from Matthew Flores. Jake Allen chipped in with seven points.
Avery built a 26-7 lead after one quarter. Preston Coffey and Ingham each drained three-pointers in the period, while Bailey asserted his presence inside with six points and Lukas Hughes scored a pair of baskets. Avery held a commanding 47-22 lead at halftime, as the Avery offense continued to click, entering the locker room shooting a blistering 18-for-28 from the field.
As the second half unfolded with the game’s outcome no longer in doubt, the Vikings nevertheless keep its foot on the throttle, outscoring Madison 18-12 in the stanza to lead 65-34 entering the final period en route to the 29-point victory.
Avery 55, Owen 41
NEWLAND — The Vikings welcomed the Owen Warhorses for a second encounter in less than a week’s time, with this matchup taking place on Tommy Burleson Court in Viking Gym.
The Vikings’ shooting touch was a bit colder in its duel with Owen, shooting just 40.4 percent (26-for-58) from the field, including just 1-for-17 from three-point range, but the Big Red defense answered the bell again, holding Owen to just 15-of-49 shooting from the floor (30.6 percent) including just 3-for-16 from three-point range. AHS also excelled from the charity stripe, as the Vikings converted 16-of-20 free throws (80 percent) in the win, while Owen made just 8-of-16 free throws.
Avery forced Owen into 22 turnovers while committing 19 themselves, with the Vikings converting Owen’s turnovers into 23 points, while Owen could only manage six points off Avery miscues. The Big Red outscored Owen 34-22 in points in the paint, while the rebounding battle was basically even with Owen edging out Avery 31-30.
Three Vikings netted double figures scoring in the win. Jack Crenshaw paced the Vikings with 14 points and nine rebounds with three steals and two blocks. Avery’s Landons, Hughes and Ingham, each scored 11 points, with six rebounds and three assists from Ingham and three rebounds and three steals from Hughes. Bailey added eight points and three rebounds.
Owen was led on the stat sheet by Briggs Barker with 18 points and 10 rebounds, with 10 points and three rebounds from Cadyn Cook.
Avery trailed through a majority of the first period before the Vikings rallied to build a 19-14 lead after one quarter of play. The Vikings would never trail for the remainder of the contest.
Barker scored four baskets in the second quarter to keep Owen close, but Avery countered with baskets from Ingham, Bailey, Bray Guest and Crenshaw to take a 30-24 lead into the locker room at the half.
The Vikings defense went on lockdown against the Warhorses in the third quarter in what proved to be the ultimate difference in the game. Avery outscored Owen 13-5 for the period to build a double-digit advantage, as Owen could only muster a Cook three-pointer as part of a 1-for-9 shooting effort for the quarter. Five separate Vikings scored in the frame, including a Preston Coffey three-pointer, to extend the Big Red’s lead to 43-29 after three quarters. Avery maintained its lead through the remainder of the contest, as Crenshaw scored a pair of baskets, while Bailey and Landon Hughes each scored to close the win.
Avery is slated to travel to Mitchell on Tuesday, Feb. 8, and return home on Wednesday, Feb. 9, for a make-up game against Madison at Viking Gym to close the regular season conference schedule.
