CANTON — On Thursday, March 16, Avery Track and Field traveled to Pisgah High School for a competition that included the Vikings, as well as teams from Pisgah, Tuscola, Mt. Heritage and Smoky Mountain. Coach Cary Dominguez was pleased with their performance. A number of Vikings excelled at the event.
In the 100-meter dash, Avery’s Will Stanford came in second (11.45 seconds) and Logan Brown finished third (11.55 seconds). Stanford also placed again in the 200-meter dash, coming in third with a time of 23.94 seconds.
Kaden Knight won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:17.7. Jumper Landon Ingham placed second in the high jump at 5-feet, 10-inches, and also won the triple jump with a distance of 39.01 feet. Silas Garceau won the 100-meter hurdles (17.46 seconds) as well as the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 45.76 seconds. Logan Brown won the pole vault with a height of an even 10-feet.
The Lady Vikings, although not winning the 100-meter dash, had runners place second (Abby Burleson – 13.40 seconds), third (Lillie Ward – 13.43 seconds), fourth (Kaydence Menifee —13.61 seconds), and fifth (Maddy Barrett — 13.63 seconds). Lady Vikings Ward and Menifee finished second and third, respectively in the 200-meter run. The girls relay teams also came in first in both the 4x100-meter relay (53.47 seconds) and the 4x200-meter relay (1:54.02). Ward placed first in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 51.12 seconds, while coming back from a year off due to injury, Barrett claimed first place in the girls triple jump with a distance of 28-feet, 5.5-inches. Carter Peters won the women’s high jump at 4-feet, 4-inches while Tatum Hicks came in second at an even four feet. Burleson also won the women’s pole vault, clearing the bar at 8-feet.
