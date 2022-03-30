BOONE — Avery track and field student-athletes made the short trip to Jack Groce Stadium at Watauga High School on Tuesday, March 22, to join host Watauga and fellow schools Alexander Central, Freedom and Polk County for a non-conference meet.
A number of Vikings stood out during the event, with strong finishes in both boys and girls competition.
GirlsAvery took an abbreviated girls roster to Boone for the Watauga meet, but still secured several strong places in several events.
Abby Burleson placed second for Avery in the 100-meter dash, finishing the event in 13.62 seconds, while teammate Lillie Ward placed third in a time of 13.77 seconds. Sabrina Weiner was the third Avery runner to place, finishing ninth in a time of 15.32 seconds. In the 200-meter dash, Weiner was ninth overall as top Avery finisher, running the race in 32.69 seconds, with Sadie Barinowski placing 12th in a time of 33.71 seconds.
Burleson also finished in the top six in the 400-meter dash, coming home sixth in a time of 1:13.34. Teammate Dayla Young placed 11th in a time of 1:18.00, with Barinowski coming home 12th in a time of 1:19.49.
In the 300-meter hurdles, Avery’s Lillie Ward took finished first overall with a time of 54.85 seconds, almost two seconds ahead of runner-up Brianna Anderson of Watauga.
In the girls shot put, Isabell Macias competed for Avery with a throw of 15-feet, 11-inches, while Macias also competed in shot put, placing 10th with a throw of 45-feet, four-inches. Overall, Avery’s girls placed fourth at the meet behind top placer Watauga, Alexander Central and Freedom.
BoysA deep Vikings boys roster made the trip to Watauga to compete at last week’s meet.
In the 100-meter dash, Silas Garceau was high Viking placer, bringing home fifth overall in a time of 12:18 seconds. Garceau also placed second overall in the 110-meter hurdles, posting a time of 19:35 seconds.
Teammate Latrell Baker placed 16th (13.00) in the 100-meter dash, followed by Ryan Ingham in 17th (13.04), Dalton Powell and Lukas Hughes tying for 19th (13.2 seconds), Bently Boone in 22nd (13.38 seconds), Landon Hughes (13.72 seconds) and J’Leyn Hoilman (13.75 seconds).
In the 200-meter dash, Ryan Ingham was top placer with a 14th-place finish in 26.51 seconds. Lukas Hughes placed 19th with a time of 27.68 seconds, while fellow Avery competitors included Powell (28.25 seconds) Landon Hughes (28.96 seconds0 and Logan Brown (31.41 seconds). A pair of Vikings also competed in the 400-meter dash, with Powell placing 17th in a time of 1:04.93 and Carter White placing 20th in a time of 1:10.59.
In the 800-meter run, Avery’s Kaden Knight finished in the top 10, placing eighth overall with a time of 2:24.60. Ryan Ingham placed 11th with a time of 2:25.90. Also finishing the race were Asencion Barajas, placing 14th with a time of 2:36.5, and White, who placed 25th in a time of 3:04.50.
Knight placed fourth in the 1600-meter run, completing the race in a time of 5:28.27. Barajas placed 10th in a time of 5:42.83, with Aaron Calvert placing 16th representing Avery in a time of 6:09.79.
Jack Crenshaw earned a second-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles, posting a time of 47.62 seconds.
In relay races, the Vikings boys placed third in the 4x100-meter relay (47.62 seconds), placed second in the 4x200-meter relay (1:38.48) and first in the 4x400-meter relay (3:46.87).
In field events, Landon Ingham placed second overall in the high jump a height of 5-feet, 8-inches. In the long jump, Elijah Holtsclaw placed fifth with a distance of 16-feet, 10-inches, with teammate John Gragg earning eighth place with a jump of 15-feet, 9.5-inches, and Mason Bailey placing 12th with a jump of 13-feet, 10-inches.
In the triple jump, Landon Ingham earned a third-place finish with a distance of 37-feet, 3-inches, with Calvert placing ninth with a jump of 27-feet, 10-inches.
In the pole vault event, Avery’s Gragg placed second overall with a height of 10-feet. Brown placed fifth, clearing the bar at a distance of 8-feet, 6-inches, and Kaden Knight placing seventh with a height of 7-feet, 6-inches.
In the discus throw, Lane Hoilman was sixth-best overall with a throw of 89-feet, 1-inch. Grayson Hoilman placed eighth with a throw of 86 feet, while J’Leyn Hoilman was 14th with a toss of 78-feet, 2-inches and Bailey was 16th with a throw of 71-feet, 10-inches.
In the shot put, Lane Hoilman was third-place finisher with a throw of 37-feet, 11-inches. Grayson Hoilman placed sixth with a throw of 34-feet, 6-inches. J’Leyn Hoilman placed 10th with a throw of 32-feet, 3-inches, while Porter Carver placed 11th with a throw of 31-feet, 10-inches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.