CONNELLY SPRINGS — Avery High School track and field had a measure of success at the 1A/2A NCHSAA Western Regional Track and Field Championships hosted by East Burke High School on Saturday, May 14.
Two of Avery’s relay teams, as well as individuals Lillie Ward and Silas Garceau, punched their tickets for this weekend’s NCHSAA 1A State Track and Field Championships at NC A&T University in Greensboro.
In team standings, Mountain Island Charter School was the overall boys victor, defeating 21 other schools to amass 135 points and claim team top honors. Swain County (93 points) placed runner-up, while Avery finished in the middle of the pack, scoring 21 team points. In the girls team standings, Swain County finished in first place with 119 points, followed closely behind by Mountain Island Charter School’s 115 points. The Lady Vikings from Avery placed in 12th overall with a score of 20 team points.
Girls
At the regional championships, Avery’s 4x100-meter relay team placed 12th with a time of 56.73 seconds, while the 4x400-meter relay team placed ninth in a time of 4:43.86, and 4x800-meter relay group placed seventh with a time of 11:43.82.
The Avery 4x200-meter relay team, however, qualified for the state championships, as the group consisting of Abby Burleson, Marisol Guzman, Renn Herdklotz and Lillie Ward brought home a fourth-place finish with a time of 1:54.33.
Burleson also competed at regionals in the pole vault, placing eighth with a height of 7-feet. Teammate Brook Cheuvront competed in the 3200-meter run, falling one place short of a state qualifying mark, finishing fifth with a time of 13:19.76.
Ward, in addition to qualifying in the relay event, also will compete at the state championships in the 300-meter hurdles. The WHC champion placed second in the event at the regional meet, crossing the line in a time of 51.22 seconds. Ward also placed 10th in the long jump with a distance of 13-feet, 8-inches.
Boys
The Vikings boys track squad competed in a quartet of relay races as well, placing 12th in the 4x100-meter relay (56.73 seconds), placing ninth in the 4x400-meter relay (4:43.86) and placing seventh in the 4x800-meter relay (11:43.82).
Avery’s 4x200-meter relay team broke through with the team’s best finish of the day. The quartet of Elijah Holtsclaw, Will Stanford, Jack Crenshaw and Bray Guest placed fourth in a time of 3:35.94 to qualify for the state 1A meet.
In individual events, the lone Vikings boys competitor to qualify with a mark to reach the state meet was Silas Garceau, who competed in the 300-meter hurdles and placed fourth with a time of 43.48 seconds. Other boys track members competing at the regional meet included Logan Brown, who placed ninth in the pole vault by clearing a height of 10-feet, 6-inches, and John Gragg, who placed sixth in the same pole vault event with a height of 11-feet.
Lane Hoilman placed 13th in the discus throw with a toss of 104-feet, 10-inches, and placed 12th in the shot put with a throw of 34-feet, 3.5-inches. Landon Ingham placed seventh in the high jump, cleaning the bar at 5-feet, 8-inches, and also placed sixth in the triple jump with a distance of 39-feet, 4.5-inches. Teammate Kaden Knight placed 11th in the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:32.62 and placed 14th in the pole vault competition with a height of 9-feet.
