SWANNANOA — Avery Vikings track and field opened its 2022 outdoor season with a pair of multi-team meets held at Owen High School.
On March 3, Avery traveled to Swannanoa for the first meet of the season, as it competed against Asheville, Enka, Madison, Mitchell, Owen and Smoky Mountain high schools. Several Vikings put forth strong showings for their first official competition of the spring.
In girls events, a quartet of Lady Vikings competed in the 100-meter dash. Avery’s Abby Burleson (14.24 sec.) placed fifth, Dayla Young (15.34 sec.) placed ninth, Sadie Barinowski (15.64 sec.) placed 12th and Sabrina Weiner (15.94 sec.) placed 13th overall. Weiner also ran the 200-meter dash, placing fifth in a time of 34.04 seconds.
In the 400-meter dash, Avery’s Haley Tipton placed ninth with a time of 1:20.64, with teammate Young placing 10th with a time of 1:20.84. The duo also competed in the 800-meter run, with Tipton (3:32) placing fifth and Young (3:38.7) placing seventh.
In the 100-meter hurdles, Lillie Ward finished third with a time of 19.24 seconds, while Ward also placed fourth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 57.74 seconds and fifth in the triple jump with a distance of 22-feet, 8-inches.
The girls 4x100-meter relay team placed second with a time of 58.24 seconds, while the 4x200-meter relay team placed third in a time of 2:08.00. Rounding out the girls competitors, Isabella Macias placed 15th in the girls shot put with a throw of 15-feet, 2.2-inches.
The day of competition for the boys also yielded success. In the 100-meter dash, high Avery placer was senior Lane Hoilman with a fifth-place finish in a time of 11.74 seconds. Teammates in the event included Dalton Powell (13.04 sec.) who placed 18th, Latrell Baker (13.14 sec.) who finished 19th, and Lukas Hughes (13.44 sec.), who placed 23rd, Landon Ingham (13.64 sec.) who placed 25th overall and J’Leyn Hoilman (13.94 sec.) to placing 28th.
In the 200-meter dash, Logan Brown was top Viking finisher in 26.24 seconds to place 12th. Teammate Kaden Knight placed 13th with a time of 26.34 seconds, while Dalton Powell placed 20th with a time of 27.84 seconds.
In the 400-meter dash, Aaron Williams placed 10th for Avery with a time of 1:03.24. Teammate Ingham placed 13th in a time of 1:06.24, Asencion Barajas placed 16th with a time of 1:07.84, while Carter White placed 18th with a time of 1:12.24.
Avery’s Barajas was the top Viking runner in the 800-meter run, placing 12th with a time of 2:41.10, while teammate White placed 16th in a time of 2:58.40. In the 1600-meter run, Knight placed fourth overall with a time of 5:00, while Ingham placed 19th with a time of 5:39, and Aaron Calvert finished 21st overall with a time of 6:27.
In the 300-meter hurdles, Jack Crenshaw placed third overall with a time of 48.14 seconds.
Avery’s boys relay team brought home fifth in the 4x100-meter relay (48.44 seconds), fifth in the 4x200-meter relay (1:40.2), second place in the 4x400-meter relay (3:40.3) and third in the 4x800-meter relay (9:44).
In field events, Ingham placed second in the high jump with a height of 5-feet, 10-inches. Crenshaw placed seventh with a height of 5-feet, 2-inches, and Brown placed ninth with a height of five feet. In the long jump, Elijah Holtsclaw placed 13th with a distance of 15-feet, 9-inches, while teammate Will Stanford placed 14th with a distance of 15-feet, 8-inches. In the triple jump, Ingham placed second overall with a distance of 39-feet, 8-inches.
Lane Hoilman placed seventh in the discus with a throw of 99-feet, 11-inches, while J’Leyn Hoilman placed 12th with a throw of 85-feet, 4-inches and Grayson Hoilman placed 13th with a throw of 83-feet, 1-inch.
Lane Hoilman finished fifth in the shot put with a throw of 37-feet, 1-inch. Teammate Grayson Hoilman placed 10th with a shot of 33-feet, 7-inches, J’Leyn Hoilman placed 11th with a throw of 32-feet, 11-inches, and Porter Carver placed 13th with a throw of 31-feet, 7-inches.
On Thursday, March 9, Avery returned to Owen High School for another meet, this time with fellow schools Mitchell, Owen, Pisgah, Rosman and Smoky Mountain.
In girls events, a trio of Lady Vikings ran the 100-meter dash. Abby Burleson placed fourth with a time of 14.24 seconds, with Dayla Young placing 10th with a time of 15.14 seconds and Sabrina Weiner finishing 16th with a time of 15.94 seconds. In the 200-meter dash, Burleson placed fourth with a time of 29.54 seconds, with Weiner placing 12th with a time of 32.74 seconds.
In the 400-meter dash, Sadie Barinowski placed seventh with a time of 1:20.44, while teammate Young placed ninth with a time of 1:24.54. Young also placed seventh in the 800-meter run with a time of 3:23.00.
Running the 110-meter hurdles, Lillie Ward placed second with a time of 19.24 seconds, while she placed first in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 57.04 seconds. In relay events, Avery’s 4x100-meter quartet placed first in a time of 56.14 seconds. The relay team also placed first in the 4x200-meter relay, running a time of 1:59.60.
In field events, Carter Peterson placed second in the high jump with a height of 4-feet, 4-inches, with teammate Marisol Guzman placing third with a distance of 4-feet. In the discus, Isabella Macias finished seventh with a distance of 48-feet, 5-inches, as well as placed ninth in the shot put with a throw of 15-feet, 4-inches.
Avery also experienced success in the boys events. In the 100-meter dash, Latrell Baker (12.94 sec.) was top placer in ninth overall. Teammates Lukas Hughes (13.24 sec.) placed 11th, J’Leyn Hoilman (13.74 sec.) placed 16th and Landon Hughes (13.84 sec.) placed 18th. In the 200-meter dash, Dalton Powell placed 15th with a time of 27.84 seconds, while Logan Brown placed 17th with a time of 28.04 seconds.
In the 400-meter dash, Bray Guest placed second in a time of 57.04 seconds, with Powell placing ninth with a time of 1:03.14 and Carter White placing 17th in a time of 1:10.84. Asencion Barajas placed eighth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:44.00, with teammate Carter White placing 16th with a time of 3:03.00. In the 1600-meter run, Ryan Ingham placed 13th with a time of 5:50.00, followed by Barajas (5:52.00) in 14th, Ayden Ray (6:12.00- 18th) and Aaron Calvert (6:14.00-19th overall).
Jack Crenshaw and Landon Hughes competed in the 300-meter hurdles, with Crenshaw (51.74 sec.) placing third and Landon Hughes (56.34 sec.) placing fifth.
In relay events, the boys 4x100-meter relay team placed second (48.54 sec.), the 4x200-meter relay team placed fourth (1.39.40), and the 4x800-meter relay team placed third (9:53.00).
In field events, Landon Ingham earned first place in the high jump with a height of six feet, with Logan Brown placing sixth with a height of 5-feet, 2-inches. In the long jump, Elijah Holtsclaw placed third with a distance of 17-feet, while Landon Ingham placed second in the triple jump (37-feet, 11.5-inches) and Mason Bailey placed fifth (31-feet).
In the discus, Lane Hoilman earned runner-up honors with a distance of 106 feet, while teammate Grayson Hoilman finished fifth (88-feet, 1-inch) and Mason Bailey placed ninth (79-feet, 4-inches). In the shot put, Lane Hoilman was top Viking, placing sixth with a throw of 38-feet, 8-inches. Grayson Hoilman placed seventh with a throw of 34-feet, 9-inches, Porter Carver placed 12th with a distance of 30-feet, 4-inches, and J’Leyn Hoilman placed 14th with a throw of 28-feet, 10-inches.
