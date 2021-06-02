COLUMBUS — Avery High School’s track and field team took the bus trip to Polk County on Wednesday, May 26, to compete with three other Western Highlands Conference schools at the Wolverine Three meet. The event is a prelude to the upcoming conference and regional meets, as host Polk County welcomed Avery, Madison and Mitchell to Tennant Stadium for an afternoon of action.
Girls events
The ladies from Avery County represented the school well in the meet with numerous high placements and several victories.
In the 100-meter dash, Reagan Hughes placed third overall in a time of 14.69 seconds, followed immediately behind by Cora Hollifield (15.21), Emree Hoilman (15.42) and Renn Hurdkloz (15.72). Hoilman also finished as runner-up in the 200-meter dash with a time of 32.79 seconds.
Jocelyn Hernandez placed fourth in the 400-meter dash (1:12.56), while Brook Cheuvront placed third in the 800-meter run (2:51.61), second in the 1600-meter run (6:22.80), and first in the 3200-meter run (14:01.37). Teammate Lillie Ward placed first in the 100-meter hurdles (20.48 sec.) and in the 300-meter hurdles (56.71).
In relay events, Avery’s girls swept the three relay events, placing first in the 4x100-meters (56.27 sec.), the 4x200-meter relay (2:00.08) and the 4x400-meter relay (4:54.74).
Marisol Guzman earned top honors in the high jump (4 feet, 4 inches), followed by runner-up Carter Peterson (4 feet, 2 inches). In the long jump, Hoilman placed fifth (12 feet, 4.5 inches) and Hughes placed seventh (11 feet, 6.5 inches). Cayden Waters and Cora Hollifield placed fourth and fifth, respectively, in the pole vault with a height of six feet.
Emmalee Carver earned seventh-place finishes in both the discus (47 feet, 1 inch) and shot put (21 feet, 7 inches).
Boys events
Avery’s boys track team was also well represented at the Polk meet. Devron Patterson and J’Leyn Hoilman finished 11th and 12th, respectively, in the 100-meter dash, Ty Smith placed second in the 400-meter dash (53.71 seconds), while teammate Aaron Williams (1:03.49) finished eighth.
Carter White (3:04.79) placed ninth in the 800-meter run, while teammate Will Stanford finished third in the 110-meter hurdles. In the 300-meter hurdles, Jack Crenshaw (47.93 seconds) took first place, while Stanford (52.27 seconds) placed fourth.
In relay events, Avery’s boys matched their female counterparts by sweeping four relay races, placing first (46.41 seconds) in the 4x100-meter relay, first (1:38.59) in the 4x200-meter relay, first (3:47.26) in the 4x400-meter relay, and taking top honors (10:27.30) in the 4x800-meter relay races.
Landon Ingham was the top finisher in the high jump, clearing the bar at 5 feet, 8 inches, while teammate Crenshaw (5 feet, 2 inches) placed fourth. In the long jump, Smith finished second in the event with a distance of 19 feet, 0.75 inches. Teammate Elijah Holtsclaw (17 feet, 2 inches) placed sixth, while fellow teammate Mason Bailey (15 feet, 10 inches) placed eighth. Smith earned first place in the triple jump with distance of 40 feet, 6.5 inches, with Ingham (37 feet, 2 inches) finishing third and Bailey (31 feet, 3 inches) placing sixth.
In the pole vault, Chandler Berry again was top placer, clearing the bar at an even 11 feet. Teammate Henry Peterson was runner-up, at 8 feet, 6 inches. Lane Hoilman placed third in the discus with a best throw of 87 feet, 2 inches, with teammate J’Leyn Hoilman placing sixth with a throw of 71 feet, 9 inches. In the shot put, Hoilman placed as runner up with a throw of 36 feet, 7 inches, with Cyle Hicks placing 10th with a throw of 29 feet, 8 inches.
Avery track and field is scheduled to compete on Wednesday, June 2, at Owen before traveling to Cherokee High School on June 18 for the NCHSAA 1A Western Regional Meet.
