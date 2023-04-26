NEWLAND — In a track meet held at Avery High School’s MacDonald Stadium on April 18, three conference teams competed in a slightly abbreviated meet. The girls competed in 16 events and the boys only competed in 15 events. The 3200-meter runs and the 4x400-meter relays were not run, and the guys did not run the 300-meter hurdles.
For the ladies, Avery had three participants run in the 100-meter dash, taking first, second and fifth places, respectively. Kaydence Menifee was first (13.84 sec.), edging out teammate Abby Burleson (14.04). Sabrina Weiner (15.94) was fifth. In the 200-meter dash, Avery swept the podium and also took fifth. Lillie Ward (27.74 sec.) finished in first, Menifee (29.04) took second and Tatum Hicks (31.44) finished third. Weiner (32.24 sec.) took fifth in a second event. In the 400-meter dash, Avery’s two competitors finished first and fourth. Brooke Sullivan (1:10.14) edged all of the competition, while Kyle White (1:25.94) took fourth. Avery did not compete in the 800-meter run, and Lydia Crosby (6:36.28) won the 1600-meter run.
Avery did not enter the 100-meter hurdles but won the 300-meter hurdles, with Maddy Barrett’s winning time of 47.76 seconds, 11 seconds ahead of second place. In all three of the relays run, Avery’s squads finished first. The 4x100-meters team finished in 53.12 seconds; the 4x200-meters team had a time of 1:52.55; and the 4x800-meters foursome ran the two miles in 14:05.06.
Avery had mixed results in the field events. Tatum Hicks took second in the High Jump with a leap of 4’-0”. Mitchell’s Lauren Ringwood cleared 4’-8” for first. In the Long Jump, Avery had three competitors. Kylie White took third with a jump of 12’-4”, Hicks was fourth with a leap of 11’-11”, followed by Brooke Sullivan, finishing sixth with a jump of 10’-5”. Maddy Barrett took first in the Triple Jump with her leap of 31’-11”. In the Pole Vault, Avery’s Abby Burleson took first with a jump of 9’-0”.
The throwing events were very popular, with 10 competitors in the Discus and nine in the Shot Put. Avery had two competitors in each. Isabella Macias finished sixth in the Discus with a throw of 60’-11” and Addison Holtsclaw was 10th with a throw of 30’-3”. Macias (20’-2”) also took sixth in the Shot and Holtsclaw (17’-5.5”) took eighth.
The Avery girls won the Spring Fling meet with 16 events scored.
The Viking boys had one competitor in the 100-meter dash. Ari Sutriasa took third in 13.54 seconds. Avery did not compete in the 200-meter dash. In the 400-meter dash, Aaron Calvert (1:03.24) finished fourth and Carter White (1:12.74) was seventh. Avery had two in the field of 15 in the 800-meter run with Kaden Knight (2:16.25) taking second, followed by Noah Holtsclaw (2:16.52) in third place. Nicholas Hurtado (6:09.26) finished second in the 10-man field in the 1600-meter run.
Silas Garceau continues to dominate the 110-meter hurdles with a winning time of 16.47 seconds, four seconds faster than second place. In the 4x100-meter relay, Avery took first, in 46.83 seconds. Mitchell was second in 49.25 seconds. Avery also won the 4x200-meter relay in 1:37.62, with Mountain Heritage in second in 1:41.0. Avery boys did not compete in the 4x800-meter relay.
In the throwing events, Mountain Heritage’s Jesse Shelton has been dominant all season long. In the Discus, he took first with a 173’-4” throw, 68’ further than the nearest competitor, a Cougar teammate. Avery finished fifth, sixth and eighth. Grayson Hoilman led the Avery trio with a 99’-3” throw, followed by Dawson Nunley’s throw of 98’-8”. John Asher Hatzog was eighth with 91’-6” throw. In the Shot Put, Shelton of Heritage grabbed first with a toss of 55’-0”. Avery’s Hoilman took second with a distance of 41’-6.5”. Hatzog took seventh with a toss of 34’-4.5” and Nunley was eighth with a distance of 33’-9”.
Avery was the only school competing in the Pole Vault. John Gragg took first, clearing 10’-0’’ while teammates Kaden Knight (9’-6”) was second and King Orvosh (7’-0”) finished third. In the High Jump, Avery’s Landon Ingham tied Mountain Heritage’s Adam Ledford, both clearing 6’-0”, but Ledford had fewer misses along the way and earned first and Ingham second.
Avery had five competitors in the Long Jump. Elijah Holtsclaw finished third with a leap of 18’-10” and Ingham finished fourth, jumping 18’-8.5”. Latrell Baker (17’-5”) finished sixth. Ari Sutriasa (16’-9”) was ninth and Aaron Calvert (15’-5”) was 11th. In the Triple Jump Avery took first and second. Ingham leaped 38’-11” and Calvert’s distance was 34’-8”.
Avery’s boys squad finished second overall in the abbreviated meet behind Mountain Heritage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.