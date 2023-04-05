ENKA — What was to be last week wasn’t, and what hadn’t been planned happened – in that two scheduled meets were canceled and a third, not previously scheduled, was attended. The only track meet Avery attended last week was at Enka on Wednesday, March 29. A limited number of athletes attended, so no relays were run, as well as a few other events.
The five Avery girls who competed in the 100-meter dash placed as follows: Lillie Ward (13.44 sec.) finished first, Maddy Barrett and Abby Burleson (13.54), tied for second place, while Renn Herdklotz (14.34) was fifth, followed by Dayla Young (14.84) in seventh. There were 18 girls competing from four different schools.
In the 200-meter dash, Avery again had five competitors in a field of 16 runners. Avery again had first and second place finishers, with Lillie Ward winning in 27.14 seconds followed by Maddy Barrett in a time of 27.34 seconds. Renn Herdklotz finished in fifth in 28.54, Abby Burleson was seventh in 29.14 and Tatum Hicks was 11th in 32.04.
Barrett finished first in the 400-meter dash in a time of 1:01.44. Sadie Barinowski placed fourth, in 1:15.54, while Kylie White was fifth, in 1:17.04. There were nine girls competing in this race.
Lillie Ward earned her third first-place finish during the afternoon with a win in the 300-meter hurdles. Her time of 50.64 seconds was two-plus seconds faster than her nearest competitor in the field of seven. Avery had two competitors in the field of five vying for the High Jump. Avery’s Tatum Hicks and Sadie Barinowski ended up tied for third, with both clearing four-feet, two-inches. The winner cleared 4’-10” and was from the host school of Enka. The Long Jump was won by a Smoky Mountain competitor jumping 16-feet. Avery had four girls competing in the event, as Kylie White earned fourth place with a jump of 12’-10”, followed by Lillie Ward in fifth with a jump of 12’-4”. Avery’s Tatum Hicks finished in eighth with her 10’-5” jump, followed by Sadie Barinowski’s jump of 9’-11”, earning ninth place.
Maddie Barrett earned another second place finish on the day, her third, in the Triple Jump. A Smoky Mountain jumper earned first with a 34’-4” jump. Barrett’s jump was 33’-3”. Avery’s Abby Burleson took the Pole Vault, clearing 10-feet, and she was the only competitor in the event. Avery only had one thrower at Enka, Addison Holtsclaw, who threw the Discus a distance of 49’-2” and the Shot Put a distance of 16’-6”.
The Lady Vikings, without a full team, took third place with 56 points, 10 points out of second place. Enka won the girls’ side of the meet with 100 points. Mitchell placed in fourth.
Avery’s boys team also had five of the 22 competitors in the 100-meter dash, led by fourth-place finisher Logan Brown (11.64 sec.). Silas Garceau (11.84) and Ari Sutriasa (12.04) finished sixth and seventh, respectively, while Ryan Ingham (12.54 sec.) and Carlos Garcia (12.84 sec.) finished 14th and 18th, respectively.
Four of the same boys also ran the 200-meter dash, joined by a fifth in a field of 18 runners. Brown (24.14 sec.) again was the top Avery finisher, with another fourth-place finish. Ingham (24.64) earned points with a fifth-place finish. Garcia (27.34) and Sutriasa (27.54) finished 15th and 16th, respectively, while Thomas Clark (31.44 sec.) finished 17th.
Avery’s Ryan Ingham won the 400-meter dash with a time of 54.04 sec. In the field of 11 competitors, Avery also won fifth place with Aaron Williams completing the run in 56.24 seconds, while Kaden Knight placed eighth with a time of 59.34. Knight went on to win the 800-meter run, as his time of 2.09 beat out his fellow eight competitors. In the 1600-meter race, there were 16 runners. Smoky Mountain’s senior runner smoked the field with a time of 4:36.11. Avery’s Noah Holtsclaw, a freshman, placed second overall (5:09.96), while teammate Nicholas Hurtado (5:53.22) placed eighth.
Silas Garceau ran in both hurdle races, coming in second in both. Six boys competed in the 110-meter hurdles. Winning time was 15.70 seconds, and Garceau finished in 16.30. The same Smoky Mountain runner finished the 300-meter hurdles in 44.85 seconds, while Garceau finished in 45.07 seconds.
Avery had four of the five competitors in the Pole Vault. John Gragg (12-feet) finished in first beating out teammate Logan Brown (11-feet, six-inches). Kaden Knight (9-feet) and Thomas Clark (eight-feet) finished fourth and fifth, respectively. Avery’s two long jumpers finished eighth and 11th overall. Ari Sutriasa jumped 15-feet, nine-inches, and Carlos Garcia jumped 15-feet even. First place was a jump of 19-feet, 6.25-inches.
Grayson Hoilman competed in both of the throwing events. Of the 16 entrants in the Shot Put, Hoilman finished fourth with a heave of 39’-11.5”. The winning throw for the event was 47’-6”. Of the 12 competitors in the Discus Throw, Hoilman also finished fourth (112’-6”), with the winning throw coming in at 145’-4”.
The boys’ team finished a distant third (47 points) in team standings, while Smoky Mountain beat out host Enka. Mitchell finished fourth.
