Volleyball
Avery Volleyball was unable to continue the 2019 season after dropping a 3-0 decision to Lincoln Charter in the first round of the NCHSAA 1A state playoffs.
The 27th-seeded Lady Vikings were unable to edge by the No. 6 seed in the playoffs. Avery finishes the season with a 5-12 mark.
Cross Country
Both the Avery boys and girls cross country teams finished third overall last week at the Western Highlands Conference Championships at Montreat College, finishing just behind Polk and Owen, but ahead of Mitchell, Mountain Heritage and Madison.
Ethan Shell finishing in eighth place overall in the boys race, while teammate Josie Naumowich placed fifth to earn All-Conference honors.
Boys Soccer
The Vikings soccer came up short in a pair of Western Highlands Conference games.
Avery dropped a 6-1 decision to Polk County on Oct. 21, while the Vikings dropped a 5-0 decision at Owen on Oct. 23. Avery closed its regular season on Oct. 28 against Mitchell.
JV Football
Avery was unable to get anything going against Polk County as the Wolverines rolled to a 59-0 win in Columbus on Oct. 24.
The Vikings saw Polk jump out to a 7-0 lead on the first offensive play of the game, and increased the lead to 28-0 at the end of the first quarter. Avery continued to battle but was unable to get into the end zone. Polk led 43-0 at the half.
Polk scored on its first play of the third quarter, while the defense prevented the Big Red from getting on the scoreboard late in the matchup.
Avery travels to Owen for a conference contest on Thursday, Oct. 31.
(0) comments
