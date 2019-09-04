Volleyball
Avery County High School varsity volleyball found themselves battling in an away match against Draughn High School in Valdese on Tuesday, Aug. 27. The Vikings came up short on the road, falling in straight sets finishing 0-3 after a hard fought match.
Later in the week, volleyball squared off against Ashe County High School in Jefferson on Thursday, Aug. 29. The team fought valiantly, but came up short on the road in three straight sets. The ladies returned home on Tuesday, Sept. 3, for a non-conference matchup with West Wilkes.
Boys Soccer
Avery County High School varsity boys soccer traveled to North Wilkes High School on Monday, Aug. 26. The team fought hard in the first half in Hays, finishing tied at 1-1. However, the Avery club fell short in a 2-1 defeat to the opposing North Wilkes Vikings.
Later in the week, the Vikings went up against McDowell on Wednesday, Aug. 4. The Vikings proved to be a fierce competitor in the match and won a high-scoring match by a final score of 4-3. Boys soccer will be at home on Wednesday, Sept. 4, when it hosts West Wilkes High School.
