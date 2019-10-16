Girls tennis competes in WHC Championships
The Avery girls tennis team hosted matches in the Western Highlands Conference singles and doubles tennis championships last week at the hardcourts of Avery High School.
In singles tournament play, Owen’s Anna Sobol earned the singles title as she defeated Polk players Victoria Bolling, Ava Marino and Sara Muse to earn the championship.
Avery’s Emma Bentley dropped a hard-fought 10-3 match to Bolling in the opening round, while teammate Hannah Ruth Crosby lost a narrow match to Mountain Heritage’s Sydney Edwards by a 10-7 match score. Edwards advanced to play No. 2-seeded Cassie Bailey from Avery, who defeated Edwards 10-3 to reach the semis. Bailey fell 10-4 to Muse to fall one match shy of qualifying for regional competition.
The Lady Vikings’ only other seeded player was Emma Kitchin, the fourth seed, who was upended by Polk’s Marino by a 10-3 match score.
In doubles play, the team of Polk’s Harris and Griffin were victorious in the tournament, defeating Owen’s tandem of Lehman and Hollifield by an 8-1 final score.
Avery’s doubles team of Lilly Markland and Kennedy Bindlechner took on the eventual conference champs in the tournament’s opening round, falling by an 8-0 match score.
Boys soccer upends Owen in penalty kicks, blanks Mitchell
NEWLAND — Following 80 minutes and two overtime periods that saw the teams knotted at three goals apiece, a penalty-kick shootout was used to determine the winner of last week’s boys soccer match between Avery and Owen.
Through the first 40 minutes, Avery found the back of the goal on a pair of shots which propelled the Big Red to a 2-1 lead at intermission. Avery tallied a third goal in the second half, but Owen rallied to net a pair of goals of its own to knot the match at 3-3 and force an overtime session. Neither team could break through in the extra sessions, prompting the shootout, which Avery won by a 4-3 margin to earn the conference victory.
Avery followed up the win by blanking the winless Mitchell Mountaineers on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Memorial Stadium in Ledger by a final match score of 6-0.
Avery returned to action this week with a home match against conference foe Mountain Heritage, and traveled to Polk to take on the Wolverines on Oct. 16.
