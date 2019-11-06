Girls golf competes at 1A/2A NCHSAA Championships
PINEHURST — The Avery girls golf team traveled last week to Longleaf Golf & Family Club in Southern Pines to play in the 2019 NCHSAA 1A/2A Women’s Golf State Championship. The two-round event, held on Oct. 28 and 29, featured top golfers from across North Carolina, including the Western Regional 1A Champion Avery Lady Vikings.
Avery junior Ellie Pittman was low scorer on the Lady Viking squad, as she posted a first-round score of 85 and a second-round score of 97 for a cumulative total of 182, good enough for a tie for 31st place overall.
Senior teammate Addison Rudicile carded an opening-round 97 and a second-round score of 87 for a total score of 184 to finish tied for 33rd place. Fellow Lady Viking Adrianna Brookshire finished in solo 58th place overall, as she followed an opening-round 106 with a second-round score of 96 to card a cumulative total of 202.
Individual champion honors went to First Flight’s Katherine Schuster, who shot a 74+71=145, to finish 1-over par for the tournament. Gray Stone Day’s Katelyn Griggs finished as runner up with a score of +9 (153).
In team competition, Oak Grove took home the team title with a score of 512 (+80), followed by Mount Pleasant (+99), Ledford (+121) and Hendersonville (+134). Avery finished in fifth place overall with a team total of +136, taking top honors among 1A schools at the tournament.
Cross country’s Naumowich qualifies for state meet
NEWTON — Avery High School competed in the 1A West Regional Cross Country Meet on Saturday, Nov. 2, at SouthSide Park in Newton. Both the boys and girls teams competed against 18 other 1A schools from the Western region.
Avery sophomore Josie Naumowich finished the regional meet with an impressive 12th-place overall finish in the girls race, completing the course in a time of 21:32 to qualify for the state competition this Saturday, Nov. 9, in Kernersville.
Soccer earns Senior Night win
NEWLAND — Avery boys soccer earned a decisive 5-1 victory over neighboring Mitchell on Senior Night held on Monday, Oct. 28, at MacDonald Stadium.
The Big Red tallied a pair of goals in the opening 40 minutes to take a 2-0 advantage into the intermission, and followed the flurry with an onslaught of three more goals in the second half to cruise to the victory.
Junior Finley Serafim scored a pair of goals for Avery in the win, with a goal from freshman Jack Crenshaw and a goal from senior Kevin Garcia.
The win improved the Vikings to 8-8-3 overall, with a 4-5-1 mark in Western Highlands Conference play.
Avery was initially slated as a No. 19 seed in the 1A West Region of the state playoffs when a first draft of brackets were released Monday afternoon, Nov. 4, but a revised version of the bracket released later in the afternoon had Avery absent from the state tournament brackets.
When questioned regarding the omission, NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker issued the following statement to The AJT: “The NCHSAA staff erred in allowing Avery (1A) and Madison (2A) to be entered into this year’s playoffs. Neither team was eligible this year due to an on-field incident in a game between the schools. Due to the aforementioned incident, both schools exceeded the limit for ejections from a single incident which carries a penalty of a postseason ban. The NCHSAA regrets the mistake. We appreciate all constituents’ patience with a very detailed and multi-faceted seeding process.”
