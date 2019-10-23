Girls Golf
The Avery girls golf team extended its season in a big way.
The Lady Vikings claimed the Western Highlands Conference Tournament last week to advance to the Western Regional tournament. Ellie Pittman was named the Player of the Year for the conference.
Addison Rudicile, Adrianna Brookshire, Payton Spencer and Pittman were named to the All-Western Highlands Conference team. Head Coach Jay Smith was named the Coach of the Year.
The golf team then advanced to the NCHSAA 1A/2A Western Regional Championships held on Avery’s home course of Mountain Glen Golf Club in Newland on Monday, Oct. 21, and came away as tournament champions with a team score of 275, five shots clear of second-place finisher Highland Tech.
Rudicile fired a round of 83 to lead the Vikings to the win. The score was also strong enough to bring home runner-up honors in the 62-player field in individual tournament scores. Brookshire carded a 95, while teammate Pittman scored 97 and Spencer fired 105 to help bring home the team victory. The Lady Vikings will travel to Pinehurst next week to compete for a NCHSAA state championship.
Volleyball
The Lady Vikings volleyball team celebrated Senior Night with a win over rival Mitchell.
The Mountaineers jumped out to a 1-0 lead after winning the first set 25-18, but Avery answered to take the second set 25-21. Avery took its first lead of the night with a 25-19 victory in the third set.
In the decisive fourth set, Avery rolled to a 25-21 victory to claim the match.
Madison Stamey and Lila Cantrell were the Defensive and Offensive Players of the Game, respectively.
Prior to the match, the Lady Vikings honored seniors Stamey and Cantrell for their contributions to the Avery volleyball program.
Boys Soccer
It was a solid week for the Viking soccer team.
Avery picked up its third-straight win of the season with a 3-1 win over Mountain Heritage before tying 1-1 at Madison.
The Vikings were slated to host Polk County on Oct. 21 before traveling to Owen on Oct. 23.
