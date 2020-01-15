BLOWING ROCK — The 2020 Special Olympics Winter Games were held at the Appalachian Ski Mtn. on Sunday and Monday, Jan. 12 and 13. Athletes from across the state were invited to showcase their skills in skiing and snowboarding. Although there hasn’t been a huge local snowfall, App Ski Mtn. had done a wonderful job of preserving the snow on the slopes and all events were held as scheduled.
Avery County sent three athletes, skiers Neal Graham and Katie Holdcroft, along with snowboarder Nicho Reinecke. They were accompanied by coaches Kirk Holdcroft, Rymn Reinecke and Head of Delegation Barb Holdcroft.
The first day was spent in general practice sessions, concluding with a banquet and dance at the Meadowbrook Resort in Blowing Rock. All time trials and official competition was held on Monday.
The staff and instructors at App Ski Mtn. deserve a great deal of credit for their instruction and management of the event.
Gold medals were awarded to Nicho Reinecke and Katie Holdcroft, while Neal captured the Silver medal in his division. Since this is the Winter Games, the medals are a special design and unlike any other of the Special Olympics Medals — something of which to be proud.
Special Olympics athletes who might be interested in swimming or softball skills are encouraged to contact Barb Holdcroft at (828) 733-8416. Practices for these events will begin in February.
