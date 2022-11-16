CHARLOTTE — The saying that “necessity is the mother of invention” applies to the effort by the Special Olympics North Carolina leadership in hosting the Fall Tournament this year in Charlotte. Determined to not cancel the two-day event, which took place during Tropical Storm Nicole, the intrepid organizers braved torrential rains, power outages, tornado warnings and heavy wind to provide the first Fall competition since 2019. Athletes from Avery Special Olympics – the Orange Crush bocce team and the Diamond Demons softball skills team – were surprised and gratified with the inventions for their sports venues, but embraced the challenges.
Although the two-day event is usually structured around offerings of 10 sports – and all of them outdoors – the only event held on Friday, Nov. 11, was the bocce matchups. The reason is that the clever SONC planners constructed 12 bocce courts in the carpeted convention center of the Embassy Suites Hotel in Concord. With a modified schedule, the competition included singles play, doubles teams, and the four-person team pairings. The certified bocce officials and their volunteers oversaw the matches that went from mid-morning until dinner time, with the awards ceremony following the conclusion of each event. The Orange Crush from Avery had competitors in each category.
The first team members to be called to the courts were Laken Benfield and Charlie Varner as a doubles team. They played two matches and ended up with fourth-place awards. Next to see action was the team of Josh Oaks, Patty Topper, Audrey Rose and Brenda Justice. At the conclusion of their two-match competition, they came home with fifth-place awards.
The singles event was the most exciting for the Avery athletes. Playing in separate matches, both Richard Parker and Mickey Daniels won their first match – only to meet each other in the final round. In the opening match they each “crushed” their opponents, with Richard earning a score of 13 – claimed to be the highest score in an SONC match. However, it was Mickey who took home the gold medal for the singles finals competition with Richard wearing the silver medal.
With the rain finally coming to an end, the outdoor sports venues were all a beehive of activity early on Saturday, Nov. 12. There were some “casualties” from the rain, however, and one of the softball diamonds was deemed too wet for competition.
Rather than cancel the softball skills competition, the organizers came up with another “invention” and moved the event to a different location in the Hornets Nest Park – the playground. A long artificial turf running track was the site for the running, throwing and fielding portions of the skills, and the batting was eliminated. Each athlete had their “normal” opportunities for scores in each of those events, and then the team compiled those results for the divisions.
All four of the Avery athletes – Neal Graham, John Hendricks III, Katie Holdcroft and Marilyn Lane – ended up in separate divisions, and each earned a medal. Coming home with a gold medal was John Hendricks III, Neal Graham with a silver, and both Marilyn Lane and Katie Holdcroft with silver medals.
Although the weather could have caused the cancellation of the entire event, the creative “inventions” by the SONC staff allowed the games to go on. After eight to nine weeks of practice at the YME bocce court and at the Avery Parks and Recreation softball field, the athletes were not denied the chance to showcase their skills. Of course, coaches Natalie Graham, John Hendricks II, Kirk and Barb Holdcroft were ecstatic that all their efforts had not been in vain.
In addition to thanks to Avery Parks and Recreation for the use of the field, Special Olympics Avery County would like to thank all for the financial support from all our benefactors, but especially to Lori and Donna Singleton for their generous contributions. Recognition also goes to YME chaperones Dale Trivette, Brandon Winters, Brenda Coffey, Renee Ingram and Stephanie Roark for their support during the chaos of the events, and to Trivette for the use of the YME vans for transportation.
SONC will be offering skiing for the winter in the form of ski clinics at Appalachian Ski Mountain in January of 2023. Contact Coordinator Barb Holdcroft at (828) 733-8416 for information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.