JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Members of Avery County Special Olympics had the opportunity on Thursday, April 7, to attend an event featuring the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters and its Spread Game Tour when it made a stop at Johnson City, Tennessee’s Freedom Hall Civic Center.
“Thank you to all of our benefactors, especially High Country Charitable Foundation and Classic Stone Works, for continuing to support Special Olympics activities in Avery County,” ACSO’s Barb Holdcroft said.
A group of nine basketball skills team athletes, three coaches and five chaperones made the trek to Johnson City, with a stop at Burger King along the way. The following are images from the evening.
