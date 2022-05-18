ROBBINSVILLE — The Avery Lady Vikings made the long bus drive to Robbinsville on May 10 to take on the five-time Smoky Mountain Conference champions and third-seeded Lady Knights in an opening round matchup of the NCHSAA 1A state softball playoffs. Avery fell behind early and was unable to overcome a strong effort from the Lady Knights, as RHS defeated Avery 10-0 in five innings, ending the Lady Vikings season with a 2-14 overall record.
After a scoreless top of the first, RHS plated five runs in the bottom of the first inning, keyed by an RBI single from Patience Frapp and a sacrifice fly by Ally Ayers, to lead 5-0.
Avery was again unable to break through against a strong Robbinsville defense in the top of the second inning, while the Lady Knights padded its lead with four additional runs, using bases-loaded walks and a defensive error in the bottom of the second inning to build a 9-0 lead.
Avery’s defense stiffened in the third inning, and neither team was able to add onto the scoreboard until the bottom of the fourth inning, when RHS’s Aynsley Fink scored on a groundout by teammate Zoie Shuler for a 10-0 advantage. Although Avery collected its lone hit in the top of the fifth inning, Avery was unable to score to prolong the contest, as the game was called due to the NCHSAA 10-run mercy rule.
With no seniors on its roster, the Lady Vikings will look to build with its experience and compete for Western Highlands Conference supremacy in 2023.
