NEWLAND — The Lady Vikings varsity softball team was in competition on Thursday, April 20, at home against the Madison Patriots. The young team consisting of many underclassmen went down in defeat by a score of 10-0 in six innings.
The Patriots built its lead slowly through the first several innings and by the top of the fourth inning were leading by a score of 6-0. A series of infield errors allowed Madison to add two runs to their lead, making it 8-0, but the Lady Vikings defense prevented additional scoring as it played heads-up ball and retired the Lady Patriots with the bases loaded.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Madison team made quick work of the Vikings – three up and three down with no hits allowed.
Avery Lady Vikings pitcher Kelli Blackburn threw some heat and the Patriots were unable to score. Although MHS did produce some hits, the Lady Vikings were playing good defense and once they recorded the third out, Madison again left three runners on base. Pitching for the Patriots was powerful and again resulted in the Lady Vikings batters following each other for three straight outs with no hits.
In the top of the sixth inning Madison hit a home run with one on base, but was prevented from scoring again by good infield defense. Avery was unable to score in the bottom of the sixth, and the game ended with the score of 0-10 by NCHSAA mercy rule.
The Lady Vikings welcome Owen to Newland this week in conference action.
Last week, the Avery junior varsity played a doubleheader with the JV team from Bethel. Avery won both games by scores of 8-3 and 18-6. Those teams faced off again in a rematch on Monday, April 24.
