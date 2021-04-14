NEWLAND — The 2021 spring season for Avery softball is hitting the midway point of the abbreviated conference season, and the Lady Vikings are attempting to position themselves for a berth in the upcoming 1A state playoffs.
With strong showings in losing efforts to perennial conference powers such as Polk County and Madison, Avery head coach Mike Shook feels his team is primed to finish the regular season schedule on a high note. His team responded on Monday, April 12, scoring 24 runs in a 24-13 road win over the Lady Mountaineers that was stopped due to the 10-run NCHSAA mercy rule.
“The Mitchell game was a big game toward giving us a chance to make the playoffs. We lost to Polk earlier this season, but we were competitive and we feel like the rematch is a winnable game for us down there,” Shook said of his club and the schedule that looms ahead.
Among the teams the Lady Vikings have remaining on the schedule include a matchup this week at Mountain Heritage (April 14), as well as the aforementioned road game at Polk (April 21), along with a home game with Madison on April 19, a road game at Owen on April 26, and Senior Day at home with Mitchell at month’s end.
“We played Mountain Heritage close in our first meeting, plus we have Madison coming to play us at home,” Shook added. “We were in the game when we played over at Madison and scored several runs, but had one bad inning that cost us that game. Being competitive through a varsity game with Madison this year is the first time that has happened since I began as Avery’s head coach.”
