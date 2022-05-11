NEWLAND — Avery Vikings softball closed out its regular season schedule with a home-and-home on Tuesday and Thursday, May 3 and 5, against rival Mitchell, sandwiched around a loss to Madison on Wednesday, May 4.
The Lady Vikings used a five-run top of the seventh inning for insurance to build an 11-5 lead, then surrendered a lone run in the bottom of the final inning to down the Mitchell Lady Mountaineers on the road in Ledger by a final score of 11-6 for the team’s first conference victory on the season. Unfortunately, the Lady Vikings ran into a buzzsaw in Madison on Wednesday, May 5, falling by a 15-0 final score.
In its rematch at home with the Lady Mountaineers on Thursday, May 6, Mitchell jumped on Avery early with four first-inning runs, along with an extra run in the top of the second inning to build a 5-0 lead. Mitchell extended its lead with a pair of runs in the top of the sixth to increase its lead to 7-0 before Avery answered with a four-run rally in the bottom of the frame to cut Mitchell’s lead to three at 7-4 entering the final inning.
Mitchell put the game out of reach in the top of the seventh, however, scoring six runs to build a 13-4 lead. The Lady Vikings refused to fold in its final at-bat, however, rallying to score a pair of runs before the Lady Mountaineers managed to record the final out and escape Newland with the seven-run win.
The Lady Vikings finished the regular season with a 2-13 overall mark, with wins over Mitchell and Hampton (Tenn.) and a 1-11 conference mark. Avery’s record was good enough to qualify the club for a postseason berth in the NCHSAA 1A state playoffs. The Big Red, as a No. 30 seed, traveled to Graham County to take on the third seed Robbinsville on May 10. The Lady Knights have won five consecutive Smoky Mountain Conference championships and boast a group of eight seniors who have amassed a 56-9 overall record in their prep careers. A report on the contest can be found in next week’s edition.
