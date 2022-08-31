The Avery Vikings boys soccer team opened its season on Monday, Aug. 22, competing against 3A/4A powerhouse Erwin at Lees-McRae’s Tate Field. A large and spirited crowd was in attendance for the 0-3 loss on a mild summer evening under the lights.
Coach Alan Yawn knew the game would be challenging, since the Erwin team already has a record of 2-0. This non-conference game for Avery High School was a chance to showcase the talents of every team member as Yawn and his staff continue to work for the best combination of players at all of the positions. To that end, substitutions were called often, five times in the first half alone. The strategy is to play each athlete, regardless of their class status, in order to find out the optimum position for each member of the team.
Tactically, Coach Yawn is implementing a new system that he has used in the past at other coaching assignments.
“It will be a process to learn this for the older team members,” he said. “But everyone is on board with it.”
During the defensive struggle, Avery held Erwin out of the goal until 23:21 of the first 40-minute half. Players who impressed the coach during this game included defensive players Jack Crenshaw and Silas Garceau, along with middle fielder Cain Hart. The second goal for Erwin didn’t come until 14:02 into the second half, and the third goal was scored at 35:05 mark of the second half. Coach Yawn expressed pride in the two Viking keepers, Kaliel Yawn in the first half and Drew Flores in the second half. Both keepers succeeded in making numerous saves throughout the game. The Vikings boasted a flurry of shots on goal during the final three minutes of the first half and several during the second 40 minutes.
The team had little time to rest as it continued its schedule with road matches on August 23 at West Wilkes and August 31 at North Bumcombe. To open the month of September, Avery travels to East Wilkes on Sept. 6 and ventures to Buncombe County for a rematch at Erwin on September 7. Coach Yawn indicated that these games were “like scrimmages,” in that the games are against non-conference teams and sharpening the team’s skills for the all-important Western Highlands Conferece schedule.
The team’s first home match is also its first conference match, coming up on September 21 against Mountain Heritage. This game, and all the other home matchups, will be at Avery High School’s MacDonald Stadium. The rest of the teams in Avery’s split 1A/2A conference are Draughn, Madison, Owen and Mitchell, and its first home match was played at Lees-McRae due to ongoing construction at the home field.
Come to the next home game and watch the Avery Vikings boys soccer team build its record and work toward a return trip to the 1A state playoffs.
