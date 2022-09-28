NEWLAND — The Avery boys soccer team played an intense conference opener against Mountain Heritage on Wed., Sept. 21, at MacDonald Stadium before an enthusiastic home crowd. Although the final score was a 2-0 loss, the score does not reflect the intense battle between the two teams.
The entire first half, the teams remained scoreless with many saves being made by keeper Drew Flores. Head Coach Alan Yawn felt that this was one of those games where the play is even, but it still counted as a loss. At halftime he showed the team strategies and plays to be used in the second half on his game board as they rested and rehydrated.
Mountain Heritage scored at 34:01 in the second half with a well-played corner kick, and the score remained 0-1 until the closing minutes of the match. A penalty kick was awarded to Mountain Heritage in the 76th minute in the second half and the score went to 0-2 as the ball fit into the upper right of the net. The Vikings were awarded a penalty kick at a little more than a minute later, but it sailed high over the goal. With only 27 seconds left in the match, Mountain Heritage attempted another penalty kick but goalkeeper Flores made the save.
The closing minutes of the match were filled with action as penalties were called, and a yellow card booked as well. The frustrations of a hard fought game erupted as penalties were called for a hard check to the face (against Mountain Heritage), which then resulted in the Vikings making a hard tackle. This drew a penalty and emotions from both sides. An uninvolved player from Mountain Heritage inserted himself into the fray, and soon both sides were scuffling, alternately trying to cool other team members down. At that point a Mountain Heritage player used expletives against Coach Yawn and the Vikings team in general, which drew the attention of the referee and a red card. Although this game was at its conclusion, the player will then be kept on the bench for the next soccer match that Mountain Heritage plays.
Once the teams returned to their respective sidelines, cooler heads prevailed, and the teams met in midfield to shake hands.
Coach Yawn explained that some of the frustration felt by the Vikings had to do with the relative size difference between the two teams.
“It’s very difficult to play even with a team for 80 minutes and still come up with a loss,” Yawn stated.
Nonetheless, Yawn expressed that he is pleased with the level of play and is seeing improvement week-to-week, believing that his team will be competitive throughout the rest of the season.
Avery returns to the pitch this week with matches at home with Draughn (Sept. 26) and Madison (Sept. 28).
