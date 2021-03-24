NEWLAND — Returning to the gridiron after an extended absence, the Avery football team earned a convincing 44-14 victory last week over Madison as it prepares for a stiffer challenge this week, traveling to Columbus for a 1A showdown with the Polk County Wolverines.
Polk enters this week’s game off a convincing victory of its own, a 22-0 shutout win at home last week over Owen. The Wolverines (3-1, 2-0 WHC) have had only one setback this spring season, a 35-28 loss in its season opener at Hendersonville. Since then, the Wolverines have racked up three straight victories, winning by an average of more than 34 points in triumphs over Owen, Madison and East Rutherford.
In 2019, the Wolverines defeated Avery 35-28 at MacDonald Stadium. This matchup marks the final regular season conference game between the schools, as Polk will leave the WHC at the conclusion of this school year via the NCHSAA’s latest realignment plan.
Since entering the league in 2005, Polk has defeated Avery in every matchup since their first conference meeting, a 30-28 Avery win in Newland in the Wolverines inaugural WHC season.
A maximum of 200 tickets are available for this week’s game. Fans can click to https://gofan.co/app/events/255601 for ticket availability and information.
Scouting the WolverinesThe Polk County Wolverines are coached by veteran head coach and Avery County native Bruce Ollis. PCHS finished the 2019 season with a 9-4 record, and despite losing talented players on both sides of the line from last year’s team, including quarterback Bryce Jergenson, Ollis and his team have continued its positive momentum built from its 2019 campaign which ended with a loss to regional runner-up Mitchell in postseason play.
Polk has utilized a flexbone offense in previous seasons, but has adapted to a pistol offense triggered by sophomore quarterback Casey Beiler. Beiler has admirably filled the shoes of his predecessor behind center, completing 34-of-64 passes for 599 yards and eight touchdowns.
The most dynamic offensive player for the Wolverines, however, is sophomore Angus Weaver. Polk rushed for more than 3,000 yards as a team in 2019, with Weaver contributing a team-high 772 yards on 105 carries, scoring 10 touchdowns as a freshman.
Weaver continues to show this season that he is more than capable of shouldering the burden as the featured back in the Polk attack. The sophomore has rushed 54 times for 519 yards through four contests this spring, with 10 touchdowns.
Also providing offensive bite for the Wolverines is fullback Gage McSwain, who has carried the ball 25 times for 196 yards and two scores, as well as sophomore Elijah Barnes (8 receptions, 189 yards, 2 TD this season) and junior Steven Chupp (9 receptions, 248 yards, 4 TD in 2019).
Anchoring a solid Wolverines 4-3 defensive front is Weaver, who had 108 tackles for Polk last season, as well as fellow linebacker Nate Henderson.
Additional players contributing to the PCHS defense that has held its last three opponents to only 14 combined points include sophomore Mackus Simpson, as well as Barnes, Chupp and Shane Parris, who will likely start in the secondary at the corners.
Tight end Bryson Jackson also contributes on the Polk defensive line, while teammate Jacob Knighton sees time at an end position or strong safety and Clint Deyton also sees action at the defensive end spot.
“They’re a good football team. They always are, and are solid in a lot of areas. They’re physical on defense and will come up and strike you. They’re defensive front is strong and looks to get movement,” Avery head coach Mac Bryan said on assessing the challenge posed by the Wolverines this week. “Their secondary is solid and they mix up coverages. You can tell they’re coached well and have a plan. I think the test will be how we’re going to hold up physically and match up. Hopefully we’ve gotten to where we can match up with them in the trenches.
“Offensively, they run the ball with their tailback,” Bryan continued. “Their quarterback is smooth and can hurt you with the play-action pass deep, so the secondary will have to be really smart. They aren’t one-dimensional where they’ve changed their offense to the pistol. We’ve said we have to get to the point where we have to be able to play with the Polks, Mountain Heritages and Mitchells of the conference, and here’s the first test this week.”
The low down
This week’s opponent will be the stiffest test for the Vikings, who have played half the games that Polk has played already this season due to the recent COVID-19 pause within the Avery program. A full week’s practice will do nothing but help the Vikings, however, in getting ready to face the diverse challenges posed by the Polk County club.
Victory this week will rely heavily on two yards of field, that being one yard to either side of the football on a given play, as the team that can best impose its will at the line of scrimmage will go a long way toward determining the final outcome.
For Avery, it must find a way to slow down Weaver without overcommitment to stopping the run, as Beiler has shown his ability to beat teams throwing the football off play-action. Offensively, the Vikings must continue to find success throwing the football and capitalize on any opportunities it has to exploit the Polk defense.
The triumvirate of Troy Hoilman, Ty Smith, and Chad Giarrusso have bared the lion’s share of the offensive production for Avery through its first two games, so expect Polk to look to shut down the Vikings’ leading rusher and receiver.
Defensively, Levi Andrews, Logan Gilliam, Dalton Towe, and company made life miserable for the Madison offense, forcing four turnovers and blasting Patriots ball carriers all game long.
If the key Vikings offensive threats are able to continue to produce yards, and more importantly, points on Polk this week, and if Avery can limit Polk’s big plays on offense, especially from the legs of Weaver, AHS could end the Wolverines’ stay in the WHC the same way that Avery greeted them in 2005: with a Viking win.
By the numbers:
-15 — rushing yards surrendered by Polk County’s defense in last week’s 22-0 win over Owen.
4 — touchdowns in five red zone chances by Avery in its 44-14 win last week against Madison
14 — consecutive losses by the Vikings to Polk County since the Wolverines entered the WHC in 2005.
25 — combined penalties committed by Madison and Avery in last week’s conference game at MacDonald Stadium, for a total of 237 yards
155 — yards gained on 20 carries by Polk’s Weaver in the last meeting between the schools in 2019, with two touchdowns
380 — all-purpose yards racked up by the duo of Smith and Giarrusso in last week’s conference-opener victory over Madison
441 — total offensive yards by Avery in its win over Madison last week
Read next week’s edition of The AJT for a recap of this week’s game at Polk, as well as a preview of next week’s game at Owen.
