The Avery Vikings (5-5, 1-3 WHC) will look to snap its two-game conference losing streak this Friday, Nov. 8, when it makes the short road trip to Ledger to take on the neighboring Mitchell Mountaineers (9-1, 3-1 WHC) to close the 2019 football regular season. ACHS felt the loss of several key defensive players as Owen used a strong rushing attack to defeat the Big Red by a 54-32 final score at MacDonald Stadium last week, while Mitchell traveled to Polk County and used a sterling defensive performance and more than 200 rushing yards by quarterback Noah Pitman to hand the Wolverines a 33-0 shutout loss.
Mitchell defeated the Vikings 63-14 last season in Newland and has won five consecutive games in the series, outscoring Avery 237-50 during that same span.
Scouting the Mountaineers
Mitchell is coached by Travise Pitman, who holds a 67-15 record in his sixth season at the helm of the Mountaineers program. Pitman has eclipsed the 12-win plateau at the school in three of his first five seasons as head coach, with a pair of conference championships.
The Mountaineers returned 16 starters from last year’s team that fell in the state playoffs to eventual state champion Murphy, and utilizes a Multiple Wing-T offense and 4-2-5 defensive scheme.
Leading the Mountaineers on the field is senior quarterback Noah Pitman. Pitman was the only quarterback in the region to return this season after having thrown and ran for more than 1,000 yards each in 2018, and Pitman has carried the load of the MHS offense in 2019, amassing 1,309 rushing yards on 114 carries (130.9 yards per game) and scored 18 rushing touchdowns. When throwing the football, Pitman has completed 62-of-120 passing for 929 yards, with 16 touchdowns and only three interceptions.
Although Pitman gets much of the notoriety in the Mitchell offensive juggernaut, a number of teammates have also had productive seasons, including Tanner Duncan (73 carries, 588 yards, 5 TD), Carter Hoyle (41 carries, 290 yards, 4 TD) and Tyler McKinney (31 receptions, 569 yards, 9 TD).
One of the most underrated phases of the Mountaineers has been its defense, which has amassed 34 quarterback sacks and 14 interceptions while surrendering only 55 total points through 10 games this season, which includes four shutout wins.
Caius Peterson leads Mitchell in tackles with 80, followed by 74 tackles this season by teammate Matthew Gilbert, 58 tackles by Duncan and 51 tackles by Ty Sparks. Gilbert leads the club with six quarterback sacks, with five sacks apiece from Hunter Zheng and Mason Bullis and four sacks from Cole Sparks. Garrison Phillips leads the team with five interceptions in 2019.
The low down
Avery faces a tall task in attempting to slow down a Mitchell team that has only been contained by 2A Mountain Heritage this season. Offensively, the Vikings will have the opportunity to spread out the Mitchell defense, but will have to have a balanced attack to keep Mitchell on its collective heels.
Avery senior running back Lucas Andrews ran for a career high 248 rushing yards last week against Owen, and will need to have another successful game rushing the football to help keep the explosive Mitchell offense off the football field.
The Vikings missed a pair of defensive line stalwarts in Steven Deyton and John Lee, whose absence was sorely missed on the gridiron last week against a strong and aggressive Owen offense. Mitchell will be at an even higher level when it comes to execution of plays and running the football, so the Vikings must play disciplined football to give itself a fighting chance at victory.
Mitchell will look to send its seniors out on a high note this week on its Senior Night, as well as make a lasting impression on those who put the playoff seeding together this weekend with a win in The AJT Border Battle Classic. A win by the Vikings would certainly bolster its postseason prospects, as well as return the traveling trophy to Newland for the first time since the final regular season game of the 2013 season.
By the numbers
2 — touchdown catches by Avery wide receiver Jesse Jones in last week’s Senior Night game against Owen
4 — touchdown passes by Avery’s Troy Hoilman in last week’s game against Owen
8 — touchdowns surrendered to Owen by the Avery defense in last week’s 54-32 loss
45 — total touchdowns this season by the Vikings offense
51 — receptions by Avery WR Ty Smith in 2019 to lead the club
95 — team rushing yards gained by Polk in Mitchell’s 33-0 win last week over the Wolverines
201 — rushing yards by Mitchell QB Noah Pitman in last week’s win at Polk
264 — passing yards per contest this season by Avery QB Hoilman, who transferred from Mitchell prior to the 2018 season
489 — rushing yards this season by Avery senior RB Lucas Andrews
628 — receiving yards by Avery senior Jonas Bowman in 2019
Read next week’s edition of The AJT for a recap of this week’s game against Mitchell, as well as a preview of a potential first-round playoff game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.