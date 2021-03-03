On Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, Blake Stanley once again stepped on the Powerlifting Platform 16 weeks after taking second place in the Drug Tested North America Championship. This time however, he not only claimed a first-place finish, he also walked into the records books by setting the North Carolina state records in the 110 kg (242 pounds) drug-tested single-ply division in squat, bench press, deadlift and total weight, squatting 255 kg (562.17 pounds), bench pressing 175 kg (385.8 pounds), deadlifting 275 kg (606.27 pounds), and accumulating a combined total of 705 kg (1554.25 pounds).
Stanley has now qualified for the International Powerlifting League (IPL) Drug Tested World Championship slated for November of this year, where he hopes to become Avery County’s first-ever world champion.
As part of his efforts to participate in the upcoming world championships, Stanley has established a fund raising effort via GoFundMe on Facebook. For more information, click to https://gofund.me/48531925 through that platform, or visit James Blake Stanley on Facebook and Instagram (@thecarolinafkrklift).
(0) comments
