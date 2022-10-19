The 2022 Avery Lady Vikings tennis team celebrated a successful season following its regular-season finale last week. Pictured are team members Eden Kitchin, Mara Ward, Emily Adkins, Grace Andrews, Michelle Hamby, Skyla Ervin and Becky Hayman, along with Coach Carrie Russ.
Photo by Barb Holdcroft
Abigail Crosby won in both singles and doubles matches last week for the Avery Lady Vikings tennis team.
NEWLAND — The regular season ended for the Lady Vikings Tennis team on Wednesday, Oct. 12, with the final match being played on the home court. The Vikings lost to Owen Warlassies by a score of 7-2 on a windy evening, with occasional bursts of rain.
Although many of the individual matches were close, only one singles match was a victory, as Abby Crosby took the No. 6 singles match by a score of 10-4. Other matches that were close saw Emily Adkins at No. 1 singles fall by a score of 10-6, and No. 2 singles Mara Ward fell by a score of 10-4. No. 3 singles Grace Andrews recorded a loss of 10-5, while both No. 4 and No. 5 singles, Michelle Hamby and Eden Kitchin, respectively, each lost by a 10-2 score. Playing at No. 6 singles, Abby Crosby battled to a 10-4 victory in a long and challenging contest.
Visibility was becoming difficult and the wind was gusting heavily once the doubles matches began. Adkins and Ward engaged their opponents in many long points with long rallies, but were defeated 8-0. The No. 2 doubles team of Andrews and Hamby played in a long and fairly even match, but still came up short, losing by an 8-4 score. The lone doubles victory came with an 8-3 win by the No. 3 doubles team of Kitchin and Crosby.
Coach Carrie Russ and the team allowed themselves a small celebration in honor of their season, which saw the Lady Vikings finish second overall in the conference.
“All season the girls practiced with such determination,” Russ said. “It was awesome to see their progress throughout these last few weeks of conference matches.”
The coach also wanted to recognize the exceptional play of Mara Ward, who played to a 10-point tiebreak in the conference matchup against the No. 1 singles player from Draughn. Russ also mentioned how Andrews and Hamby “held their own” in doubles against conference champion Draughn, where the duo lost in a 10-point tiebreak.
Avery Lady Vikings Tennis thanks all the fans and helpers along the way who made this such an exciting season for their team.
