BAKERSVILLE — In its final match of the regular season, the Avery Lady Vikings squared off against cross-county rival Mitchell.
On paper, Avery would be favored to win easily, but in actuality, playing Mitchell is never a sure thing. Factor in that the game was to be played on a small middle school field, the size being a detriment to Avery’s style of play and on thick grass which slows down Avery’s speed, that several key defensive players are injured, and that Avery needed to win the game to assure a tie with Draughn for first place seed from Western Highland Conference 1A in the state playoffs, and the game was a must-win affair.
Avery and Mitchell played to a 0-0 tie in the first half. Avery dominated possession and shots, but neither team could score. Both keepers, senior Peighton Robison for Mitchell and sophomore Abby Miller for Avery, were rock solid in the first half. The score remained knotted at 0-0 until the 73rd minute of the game, when Mitchell capitalized on a miscue by the Avery defense and scored the go-ahead goal. Mitchell hadn’t won a game all season – and the Mountaineer players were excited. Avery, however, buckled down and started playing like they should have played all game long.
Four minutes later, Avery earned a corner kick, which was taken by junior Emree Hoilman. Junior Ava Schmidinger received the corner kick and put it in the net to tie the match at 1-1.
A tie was not in Avery’s favor, and overtime in the heat and conditions was not something to rely on. Avery’s score took a lot of wind out of Mitchell’s team, but it still took almost all of the remaining time for Avery to find the back of the net again. It was again a shot by Schmidinger, off a throw-in by senior wing Baker Bumgarner in the final seconds of the match that proved the game-winner in a 2-1 Lady Vikings victory.
Avery was glad to not have to go into overtime, and on the trip home, news reached the team that Draughn did have to go to overtime in its final match, tied 0-0 against Mountain Heritage. This is the first year that the NCHSAA changed its rules and there are no shootouts to break a tie, even in conference play. The Draughn game ended tied, so Avery wouldn’t have to play an extra match against Draughn to determine first place. Avery ended up third in the WHC women’s soccer standings, behind the two 2A teams Owen and Madison, and first of the four 1A teams.
Avery had to wait until Friday, March 13, to learn where it would land in the seeding of the 1A teams who automatically made the playoffs, and then a few other teams would get at-large bids. Draughn earned an at-large bid, and as crazy as it seems, Avery and Draughn were slated to play again after all. Avery is the ninth seed in the 1A West region and Draughn is the 24th seed.
The opening-round playoff match was held at Tate Field on the campus of Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk on May 16, with the result unavailable at press time. Avery’s home for the playoffs is at LMC as Avery’s field is being renovated. Should Avery win, the Lady Vikings will play again on Thursday, May 19, against the winner of Coravian Community School and Starmount. Avery would host the second-round match if the lower-seeded Starmount also wins its playoff opener, but would travel to Coravian with a Cardinals win.
