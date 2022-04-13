Avery soccer returned to the pitch last week for a pair of Western Conference Conference matches, falling short to a strong Owen club, but bouncing back to shut out the Mitchell Lady Mountaineers.
Owen 7, Avery 0SWANNANOA — The Lady Vikings traveled to Black Mountain to take on the Warlassies of Owen High School on Monday, April 4. Once again there was confusion about the start time of the game – and both teams were ready at 6 p.m., but play didn’t start until 6:30. Fortunately the day was nice enough.
When play started, the Warlassies got on the scoreboard in the third minute and again in the sixth minute. Conchita Cruz scored the first goal and the scorer of the second goal was unclear. The Lady Vikings got a handle on the game after the second goal and although Owen continued to dominate play, Avery’s defense stepped up and held off the Warlassies for about 15 minutes. Owen struck again in the 20th minute, when an Owen player dropped the ball back to Oliva Kadans, a transfer from Mitchell, who specializes in long shots. The remainder of the half, Avery kept Owen out of their net, leaving Avery trailing 3-0 at halftime
Owen started the second half much like the first, with two quick goals in the 56th and 62nd minutes, respectively. The first was by senior Mattie Leaman and the second by Kadans, earning her second goal of the evening. Abby Reitzel shot in the 67th minute from long distance, with final score a minute later on a shot by Kaylee Allison, as Owen went on to win the match by a 7-0 final score.
The match was not how Avery had hoped the game would go, but once again Owen showed that they are a very good team. Avery’s keeper earned a lot of saves on the evening in spite of the loss. Owen had 24 shots on frame and only seven found the back of the net. Abby Miller was able to stop 17 shots.
Avery 2, Mitchell 0NEWLAND — Avery just had one day to recoup and shake off the defeat as the Lady Vikings hosted the neighboring Mitchell Lady Mountaineers in a conference match.
The day was warm for the mountains and very pleasant. As always, neither team wanted to lose the border battle and the first half ended up tied at 0-0. Avery possessed the ball more and got more shots on frame, but the Mitchell keeper, senior Peighton Robison, was able to deflect Avery’s six shots on frame in the first half. Avery held Mitchell to only two shots on frame. Avery also had four corner kicks in the half, all taken by junior Emree Hoilman.
At the midway point of the second half, in the 61st minute, Avery finally found the back of the net. Hoilman took the ball deep on the right side of the goal and crossed the ball back to the goal front. Senior forward Mari Maya was unable to get a foot on the ball to send it into the goal. The ball continued on to the far side of the goal where the other senior forward, Emily Flores, was able to send the ball into the goal. Two minutes later, on an almost identical setup, junior Ava Schmidinger scored a second goal for Avery. Sophomore wing Ellie Hayes crossed a beautiful pass into the goal face, and Flores tapped the ball over to Schmidinger.
Avery didn’t dominate possession as much in the second half, allowing Mitchell to get six shots on goal, but once again keeper Abby Miller kept the ball out of the net.
She had a clean sheet, her fourth of the season, making eight saves on the evening.
The Lady Vikings have only one more match before Spring Break, a rematch with the Lady Vikings of North Wilkes. Following Spring Break, Avery will have rematches with its five Western Highland Conference opponents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.