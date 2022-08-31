NEWLAND — Avery’s junior varsity football game got off to a slow start and was unable to recover against a talented Cherokee JV Braves team. Cherokee scored the game’s first 30 points before a Vikings special teams touchdown ruined the first half shutout. Cherokee then open the second half with a special teams score of its own and went on to defeat the Vikings by a 52-6 final score.
Cherokee opened the scoring with a 29-yard touchdown pass from Jack Teesateskie to Jonathan Saylor. A Tayvin Bark conversion run spotted the Braves an 8-0 lead midway through the opening stanza. Following a Viking fumble and turnover, Cherokee capitalized as Emiliano Garcia scored on a 1-yard plunge, increasing the visitors’ lead to 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Following a Viking punt, Cherokee again marched downfield, with Saylor capping the drive with a 15-yard touchdown run. Garcia added the two-point conversion for a 22-0 advantage with 5:04 remaining before halftime.
Avery was again stymied on its next offensive possession and punted back to CHS, who again found the goal line when Zach Seay scored on a 15-yard run. Teesateskie added the two-point conversion to stake the Braves to a 30-0 lead with 12 seconds to play in the half.
On the ensuing kickoff, however, Avery seized positive momentum when returner Oak Markland darted into daylight, avoided a number of Braves tacklers and dashed 71 yards for a kick return touchdown as time expired to end the half, closing AHS to within 30-6 at intermission.
Avery’s momentum was short lived, however, as Cherokee’s Charlie Swaney repeated Markland’s feat, returning the second half opening kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown. Seay added the conversion run for a 38-6 lead 12 seconds into the third quarter.
Cherokee added two more touchdowns in the stanza, both defensive touchdowns via interception return by Garcia of 44 and 35 yards, respectively, with a Teesateskie two-point conversion to account for the final margin of the contest.
Avery’s next scheduled contest is at Mitchell for junior varsity action at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8.
