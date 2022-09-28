NEWLAND — Avery’s junior varsity football program continues to experience growing pains as it slowly gains experience in its first season of action since the global pandemic. The JV Vikings hosted Owen in a matchup at MacDonald Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 22, coming up short by a 40-0 final score.
Disaster struck early for the Big Red, beginning with receipt of the opening kickoff, as the Vikings did not field a bouncing pigskin and Owen recovered at the Viking 10-yard line. A couple of plays later, Owen was in the end zone by a 7-yard touchdown pass. OHS missed its PAT, but held a 6-0 lead just 43 seconds into the contest.
Avery failed to move the football with its first offensive possession, punting the ball back to Owen. On its second series, Owen scored on three different occasions, but the first two scores were called back due to Warhorse penalties. The third time was the charm, however, as a 15-yard touchdown pass, and subsequent two-point conversion run, upped the Owen lead to 14-0 with 4:01 to play in the opening stanza, which remained unchanged for the remainder of the first period.
As the second quarter began, Avery looked to build some momentum by attempting a fourth-down conversion near midfield. Owen’s defense, which was stingy all evening, stopped the Big Red short of the line to gain and took over on downs. The Warhorses galloped downfield with its subsequent series, scoring on a 10-yard quarterback keeper. Avery’s Landon Liner blocked the extra point try, leaving the Warhorses with a 20-0 lead with 7:35 remaining before halftime.
Some of Avery’s limited success came offensively through the running of quarterback Logan Hughes. The eighth grader managed to find several running lanes through the evening that were opened by his offensive line.
Owen’s defense forced an Avery punt with less than four minutes to play before halftime, and the Warhorses special teams made a play in the form of a 47-yard punt return touchdown. The extra point kick was good, as Owen took a 27-0 lead.
Avery shot itself in the foot with a turnover in the half’s closing moments, as a high snap caused a fumble that Owen recovered deep in Avery territory. The Vikings defense bowed its neck, however, keeping OHS off the scoreboard for the remainder of the half.
Receiving the first possession of the second half, Owen broke off another long play, as Dante Milton dashed to the end zone on a 52-yard touchdown run with 8:08 left in the quarter. The extra point increased the Warhorse advantage to 34-0.
Pinned deep in its own territory on its ensuing possession, Avery was forced to punt, but the punt was partially blocked, giving Owen the football at the Viking 3-yard line. From there, a 3-yard scoring run on the following play pushed Owen’s lead to 40-0. Refusing to quit, however, Avery blocked a second Owen PAT attempt to keep the score at a 40-point differential that triggered a running game clock for the remainder of the contest.
Neither team scored to close the final 10 minutes, though Avery’s defense did force an Owen turnover, a fumble recovered by Nicholas LaPrade.
Avery’s JVs return to action for the only Viking football of the week (the varsity team has a bye this week) with a home game on Wednesday, Sept. 28, against Mountain Heritage.
