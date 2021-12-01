NEWLAND — Avery’s junior varsity boys basketball team began its 2021-22 season on a positive note, as it opened up a substantial lead on visiting Hibriten at Viking Gym and never looked back in a 45-30 victory in non-conference play.
The early story in the matchup which was a constant throughout the game was the smothering Vikings defense. Avery held Hibriten to just two baskets in the first quarter of play, while its own offense exploded. Brooks Berry drained a three-pointer and scored five points in the frame, while teammate Weston Woody drained three shots for six points in the opening quarter. Landon Harmon and Silas Garceau chipped in with four points apiece to help the Vikings take a 19-4 lead after one period.
The second quarter proved to be more of the same results. Avery’s offense slightly slowed, scoring just four baskets in the quarter led by two buckets for four points from Woody, but the defense continued to hold down the visiting Panthers, again limiting Hibriten to just four points for the quarter as Avery maintained a commanding 29-8 lead into the locker room for halftime.
As the teams returned to Tommy Burleson Court for the second half, the Vikings’ hot hand seemed to dissipate as Hibriten made adjustments in an attempt to climb back into the contest. The Panthers outscored Avery by an 11-6 margin in the third quarter, but the Big Red still held a sizable 35-19 lead entering the fourth quarter.
In the final seven minutes of play, Avery’s defense continued to make plays, limiting the Panthers to just three made baskets for the remainder of the game. Avery held its own with five baskets in the frame, led by two Garceau baskets, as Avery earned the 15-point win.
Seven different Vikings scored in the win, including Woody’s game-high 16 points. Garceau added nine points for Avery, with six points from Harmon and five points from Berry.
Avery returned to the hardwood for a non-conference game at Cloudland earlier this week and will return to Viking Gym this Friday, Dec. 3, for a non-conference matchup against Ashe County.
