NEWLAND — Avery junior varsity basketball opened its conference slate with a pair of home matchups, taking on Rosman High School on Monday, Dec. 12, and Draughn High School on Friday, Dec. 16.
Girls
Avery 61, Rosman 8
The Lady Vikings made quick work of the Lady Tigers from Rosman, racing out to an early advantage and never looking back en route to a dominant win.
Avery held the Lady Tigers scoreless through the first seven minutes of action, racing out to a 25-0 lead after one quarter. Melanie Arnett dominated the paint, scoring five baskets in the first quarter, while teammate Kylie Holtsclaw tallied four baskets in the opening stanza. Zoe Parker sank a three-pointer in the quarter, with baskets by Jadyn Whitley and Emma Clark rounding out the scoring.
The denying defense continued for the Big Red in the second quarter, as Rosman mustered only two points in the second quarter, as Avery entered the halftime break with a 35-2 lead. Parker poured in another pair of baskets in the second quarter for AHS, with baskets from Arnett, Holtsclaw and Kesleigh Krege. Rosman’s lone bucket came from Emily Hoxit.
The Lady Vikings continued to pour it on in the second half, again surrendering only one basket on defense in the third quarter in taking a 53-4 lead into the final stanza. Whitley was white hot in the third quarter with 10 points on five field goals in the frame, with four points from Krege, and two points apiece from Holtsclaw and Arnett.
Avery’s offense slowed a bit in the fourth quarter, as it only outscored the Lady Tigers 8-4 in the final seven minutes, though the competitive phase of the matchup had long disappeared. Holtsclaw scored a pair of baskets in the stanza, with buckets from Krege and Arnett rounding out the Vikings offense in cruising to the win.
Holtsclaw and Arnett paced the Big Red with 16 points each, with 12 points from Whitley, eight points from Krege and seven points from Parker. Hoxit led Rosman with four points.
Avery 60, Draughn 32
The Lady Vikings had a more competitive opponent in Draughn for its second conference contest of the week, but the end result remained the same, as the Big Red earned a decisive 28-point win over its Burke County counterparts.
Avery built a 17-9 lead over one quarter of play, as a balanced scoring effort led the way. Addison Herbert, Holtsclaw and Whitley each connected on a pair of baskets in the period, with baskets from Krege and Arnett in the frame. Jacey Davis paced the Lady Wildcats with a pair of baskets to help keep DHS close entering the second quarter.
The Lady Vikings extended its lead to double digits in the second quarter by way of a 16-5 scoring spurt. Emma Clark caught fire with three baskets in the period, with a pair of Arnett baskets helping to assert Avery’s inside advantage. Herbert added a basket, with buckets from Krege and Whitley to close out the half. Draughn managed just a Davis basket, as well as a three-pointer from teammate Kenley Berry, as the Big Red built a 33-14 lead at the halftime break.
Avery continued to exhibit its consistent scoring offense throughout the third quarter, equaling its output from the second quarter with 16 points, while holding the Lady Wildcats to only eight points for the stanza. Herbert scored another four points in the third quarter, with five points from Clark and four from Arnett in the period, with a Krege basket, helping the Lady Vikings carry a 49-22 advantage into the final period.
In the final seven minutes Avery finished off the matchup, as Herbert scored three field goals and added a free throw in the stanza, while Holtsclaw and Whitley added a bucket in the quarter to close out the win.
Herbert led all scorers with 17 points, with 11 points apiece from Clark and Arnett. Whitley scored nine points for Avery in the win, with six points apiece from Holtsclaw and Krege. Davis led the Lady Wildcats with 12 points, with 10 points from Berry.
Boys
Avery 73, Rosman 14
The Avery boys junior varsity Vikings ran away early from the Rosman Tigers, dominating the visitors in Viking Gym in collecting its first conference win of the season.
Avery raced to a 29-1 lead after one quarter. Silas Garceau scored nine points to lead the Vikings in the period, with seven points off the bench from Hank Johnson, five points from Landon Harmon, and baskets from Weston Woody, Jaxton Boone, Landon Liner and Oak Markland.
In the second quarter, the Vikings continued to pour it on, using a 20-2 difference in the second quarter to take a 55-3 halftime lead. Johnson drained a three-pointer and scored five points in the period, with a three-pointer from both Woody and Atir Bradshaw. Harmon also scored a pair of baskets in the quarter, with Cain Hart, Davis Crenshaw and Wyatt Brown also scoring baskets in the quarter off the bench.
Playing much of its reserves in the second half with such a large lead, Avery outscored Rosman 18-11 over the final two quarters during a running clock to take the conference win.
Avery’s Johnson led the scoring barrage with 14 points. Harmon and Garceau scored nine points each, with seven points from Woody, six from Markland and Boone, with four points from Brown.
Zay Zay Griffin-Calloway scored 11 of Rosman’s 14 points in the matchup.
Avery 59, Draughn 48
Avery battled a worthy opponent in Viking Gym on Friday, Dec. 16, pulling away in the fourth quarter to capture an 11-point win over the Wildcats.
The Vikings took a narrow 16-14 lead over Draughn after one quarter of play. Avery’s Harmon and Johnson each scored five points in the frame, while Markland chipped in with a pair of baskets for four points. Scoring was more spread out for the Big Red in the second period, however, as Johnson scored five points, but was complemented by a three-pointer by Woody and baskets from Brown, Boone and Liner, part of a 15-point quarter from the team that gave the Vikings a 31-24 lead at the halftime intermission.
As the third quarter unfolded, Draughn managed to trim into the Avery lead. Sophomore Blair Cooper led the scoring charge for the visiting Wildcats, scoring nine first-half points and adding 11 points in the third quarter alone, accounting for all but four of Draughn’s points for the period.
Avery countered with seven points by Markland, along with four points from Harmon, as the Vikings led 44-39 entering the final quarter.
In the closing seven minutes, the duo of Harmon and Markland went a long way in sealing the win, as the pair combined to tally 11 of Avery’s 17 fourth-quarter points. The Big Red defense came up big when needed most, limiting DHS to only nine points in the final frame to earn the win.
Markland paced the Vikings with 17 points in the victory, with 15 points from teammate Harmon and 12 points from Johnson. Woody chipped in with nine points off the bench. Draughn’s Cooper led all scorers with 26 points.
