NEWLAND — As the first month of football season has come and gone, the one constant in middle school football has been the success of the Avery Junior Vikings, a conglomeration of Avery Middle and Cranberry Middle students to comprise an extremely formidable football club.
Head coach Jamey Johnson’s team has dispatched all four of its opponents thus far on its 2019 schedule, opening its campaign with a 28-20 victory over Happy Valley. The following week, Avery took on neighboring Cloudland, defeating the Highlanders by a 24-12 final score.
For week three, the club traveled to Stoney Creek, Tenn., where it routed the Unaka Jr. Rangers by a final score of 41-18. Last week, Avery extended its streak for four straight games as it opened the Toe River Conference schedule by shutting out the Cane River Rebels by a final score of 38-0.
Avery hosted East Yancey in a key Toe River Conference showdown earlier this week at MacDonald Stadium, and closes its regular season schedule with games at Johnson County (Tenn.) at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, before playing its home finale in the annual Brad King Bowl benefit game at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, when the team hosts Mitchell in Newland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.