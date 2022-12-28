NEWLAND — Avery’s junior varsity basketball teams squared off in its only contest of the week before Christmas at home in Viking Gym in non-conference action against McDowell High School on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The JV girls cruised to another lopsided victory, while the JV boys lost a tight matchup with McDowell by a single point in overtime.
GIRLS
Avery 60, McDowell 13
In the JV girls contest, the Lady Vikings made quick work of an overmatched Lady Titans JV squad.
Avery opened the matchup with a 17-0 run and sprinted out to a 21-2 lead in the opening quarter to take early command. Jadyn Whitley scored three baskets for six points in the frame, with five points, including a three-pointer, from Kylie Holtsclaw. Emma Clark and Melanie Arnett each tossed in a pair of baskets to help set the tone of the matchup.
The Big Red defense continued to smother the Lady Titans, generating turnovers and preventing McDowell from building any offensive momentum. Avery surrendered only five points in the second period, while Whitley continued her torrid shooting with five additional baskets in the second quarter for 16 first-half points in all. Addison Herbert chipped in with four points in the stanza while Clark added four points to help extend the AHS lead to 39-7 at the halftime break.
Early in the third quarter, the Lady Vikings pushed its lead to more than 40 points, triggering the NCHSAA mercy rule of a running game clock. Holtsclaw added a pair of field goals in the quarter, as did Kesleigh Krege. Arnett added four points in the frame to lift the Lady Vikings to a 54-9 advantage entering the fourth quarter.
In the final period with the perpetually running game clock, Avery managed just six points to close out the contest, as Krege scored a pair of baskets and Arnett added a field goal. The Avery defense remained stingy throughout, however, giving up only six points in the entire second half, and four total in the fourth quarter to earn the win.
Whitley led the Big Red with 16 points, with 10 points each from Krege and Arnett. Holtsclaw chipped in with nine points, with eight points from Clark and six from Herbert. Natalya Shaffner led McDowell with five points.
Avery returns to the court for a conference matchup on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Mountain Heritage.
BOYS
McDowell 66, Avery 65 (OT)
McDowell grabbed an early lead in its contest against Avery in Viking Gym before Avery narrowed the gap just before halftime. The Titans again came out in the third quarter to build a double-digit lead before a furious Avery rally eventually forced overtime.
The Titans started off the game well in taking an 18-13 lead over Avery after one quarter. Viking Landon Harmon drained a pair of three-pointers in the period, with a three-pointer from Jaxton Boone and a bucket from Braxton Maya.
Avery continued its hot hand shooting in the second quarter, while the defense clamped down to lead to the Big Red outscoring McDowell by an 16-10 margin in the second quarter to take a narrow 29-28 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Rather than a continuation of the offensive firepower displayed by the Vikings in the first half, the third quarter was a polar opposite, as the Vikings went cold from the field and could only manage three points for the period. McDowell, meanwhile, jumped out to a 13-point lead early in the second half as the Titans outscored Avery 13-3 in total to lead 41-32 entering the fourth quarter.
In the final period of regulation, the Vikings offense awakened, while its defense forced missed McDowell shots and a number of turnovers. Hank Johnson was the Avery offensive catalyst, as he poured in 13 of his team-high 21 points during the final stanza. Oak Markland’s second three-pointer of the game came during the stanza, as did a pair of baskets from Silas Garceau. McDowell’s Drake Cash scored seven points in the fourth quarter, while teammate Preston Fortnoy poured in five points to help deadlock the game at 56-56 at the end of regulation.
In the 3:30 overtime period, the teams remained close, but McDowell made just enough key shots, as well as key free throws from Derrick Fortnoy in the session. Weston Woody scored a pair of baskets in the extra session, while Landon Harmon sank a free throw, in addition to a three-point shot at the buzzer that left Avery one point short, helping McDowell to escape Newland with the one-point win.
In addition to Johnson’s 21 points, Harmon scored 10 points, as did Garceau. Markland added eight points, with eight from Woody and four from Boone.
Derrick Fortnoy scored a game-high 22 points for the Titans, with 10 points from Cash and eight points from Preston Fortnoy.
Avery returns to conference action with a road trip to Mountain Heritage on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.