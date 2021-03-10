NEWLAND — The Avery Jr. Vikings middle school football team was finally able to take the field following an extended absence due to COVID to open its spring season, taking full advantage of its opportunity in defeating the visiting Mitchell Jr. Mountaineers by a 35-0 final score at MacDonald Stadium on Tuesday, March 2.
Avery exploded offensively in the opening minute as quarterback Weston Woody called his own number and dashed through the Mountaineers defense for a 70-yard touchdown run. The two-point conversion was unsuccessful, but the Vikings took a 6-0 lead only 23 seconds into the game.
The Viking defense was stout for the entirety of the game, allowing the Mountaineers only one serious scoring threat over the course of the matchup, stopping that drive by forcing a turnover in recovering a fumble. While the defense was having its way in the trenches, the Avery offense continue to fire on all cylinders. Woody took to the air late in the quarter with a screen pass to speedy wide receiver Silas Garceau, who outraced the Mitchell secondary for a 36-yard touchdown. A Woody two-point conversion run upped the Viking advantage to 14-0 in the final seconds of the first period, a lead the club carried into the halftime break..
Midway through the third quarter, the Vikings struck again to build on its lead. Woody, who scored three times on the ground during the game, found open space and trotted 10 yards for a score with 4:42 to play in the period to increase the Avery margin to 20-0.
Mitchell attempted to make headway on the ground with its backfield of quarterback Caleb Cook and running backs Ky Pittman and Cole Young, but was again stymied on its next offensive series by the Vikings defensive front featuring a number of able bodies along the defensive front, including Cobe Townsend, Johnathon Henson, Landon Harmon, Dawson Nunley and Cael Dunn, who consistently plugged holes and prevented the Mitchell offense from breaking loose into the secondary.
Late in the third quarter, Avery found itself again on the march with the football, capitalizing for another score as Woody raced off the edge for a four-yard touchdown run. The signal caller also ran in the subsequent two-point conversion to give the Vikings a commanding 28-0 lead in the final minute of the period.
Avery closed out the scoring during the final quarter when running back Oak Markland found a hole, broke through would-be tacklers and scampered 34 yards to the end zone. Harmon booted the extra point with 3:29 remaining in the contest to provide the final margin in the 35-0 shutout.
The Jr. Vikings returned to the field for middle school action on Tuesday, March 9, when it traveled to take on East Yancey. Avery returns home the following Tuesday, March 16, to take on Cane River for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff.
