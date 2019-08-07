2019 Avery Middle Football Schedule
(6:30 p.m. kickoff unless otherwise
noted)
Date: Opponent:
Aug. 20 at Happy Valley
Aug. 27 CLOUDLAND
Sept. 3 at Cane River
Sept. 10 Open
Sept. 17 UNAKA
Sept. 24 EAST YANCEY
Oct. 3 at Johnson County
Oct. 8 MITCHELL (Brad King Bowl)
