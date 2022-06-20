NEWLAND — Despite unusually high late-spring temperatures, more than 50 pre-K through 8th grade students endured the heat and converged upon the Avery Parks and Recreation Department’s softball field on Thursday and Friday, June 16 and 17, for the Avery Youth Football Camp.
The camp was held for the first time since the 2020 onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and with the high school football stadium undergoing extensive renovations to its field, surrounding track and lighting system, the camp was held in the cozier confines near Newland Elementary School.
“The camp went pretty well. The kids really seemed like they enjoyed themselves,” Avery Head Football Coach Ethan Farmer said following the camp.
During the two mornings of camp, the Viking coaches and Avery players worked as counselors and instructors to the kids, stepping them through drills designed to improve catching skills, agility, running back drills and work for all potential positions on the football field.
The camp gave the youngsters the opportunity to meet the relatively new Avery coaching staff led by Farmer, as well as get to spend time on the field with the Vikings players, who in many ways assumed the role of big brother to their younger counterparts.
“It was definitely about seeing our youth, and having them be able to come out so that they can see who we are and what we’re about,” Farmer added. “I thought that it was a great first community-based event that our high school football team has done.”
Both days saw a high turnout of high school players who mixed drills and fun with the kids, “cutting up” with them at times and demonstrating a fun atmosphere to play and learn the game.
“We had a total of 20 of our varsity guys helping out, and they definitely enjoy being able to teach the kids different position drills and just getting out in the community, supporting our youth and having (the kids) be able to look up to them,” Farmer explained. “Obviously, our youth is our future, so for them to be able to go out there and do that was a lot of fun. Some of our boys was getting sprayed down with a water hose by the kids. I thought it was just a great thing for our kids, and our kids definitely enjoyed it.”
The youth camp featured loads of activity, and the campers also received a camp T-shirt as well as were part of a cookout for lunch following the final day of camp. Farmer was fast to share his appreciation for numerous individuals and groups who were there to lend a hand to make the event such a success.
“I would like to thank everybody that came out and supported and participated in the camp. Thank you to the Avery Quarterback Club, and thanks to the Avery Parks and Rec. Department for allowing us to be able to use their facility, as ours has been closed currently,” Farmer said. “I especially want to thank all the kids and the parents for allowing us to be able to work with their youth, as allow our football guys to be able to work with them.”
