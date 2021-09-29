NEWLAND — Sometimes only a handful of plays dictates the outcome of a contest. Friday’s conference showdown between Draughn and Avery was no exception.
While Avery (1-5, 1-1 WHC) showed few signs of life on the offensive side of the football for most of the first half, Draughn High School (3-2, 2-0 WHC) was dominant in building a 26-0 lead midway through the second quarter of Avery’s Homecoming matchup with the Wildcats on Friday, Sept. 24, as long touchdown passes and a pick-six by Draughn helped dig Avery into a deep hole.
Late in the first half and through much of the third quarter, however, Avery roared back on the comeback trail, as a stop on a DHS fake punt served as a catalyst for the Big Red. The Vikings scored 22 unanswered points to draw within four points at 26-22. After an Avery defensive stop and later drive deep into Wildcats territory, a Will Price 100-yard interception return for a touchdown for DHS prevented an Avery go-ahead score and proved to be all Draughn needed to preserve its lead and hold off the Big Red in a 42-22 loss at MacDonald Stadium in a Western Highlands Conference contest.
“I thought that we played against a really good football team, and they had four or five guys in different positions who really stood out as players. The defensive front gave us problems early on and we had difficulty protecting Will, then we had struggles running the football until late in the game,” Avery head coach Mac Bryan said after the game. “I thought we settled in after about a quarter and a half and started getting some protection. I thought our defense played really well. We basically gave up three bad deep balls, and other than that, the defense played very well.”
Avery’s offense was fueled by the arm of sophomore quarterback Will Stanford, who completed 18-of-34 passes for 285 yards, with a pair of touchdowns and a pair of interceptions, adding a rushing score. The Vikings running game was stymied for much of the night, however, as leading rusher Chad Giarrusso was held to just 21 yards on 13 carries. Logan Gilliam caught six passes for the Big Red for 167 yards, with a pair of touchdowns. Avery amassed only 283 yards in total offense, while Draughn amassed 452 yards of offense, (258 passing, 194 rushing.)
Defensively, Landon Hughes was all over the field, as he registered 9.5 tackles, including three tackles for loss and a quarterback sack, to lead the Vikings. Jericho Nunley and Lane Hoilman each also sacked DHS quarterback Elijah Tillery.
For much of the first two quarters, Avery’s normally efficient offense was unable to find a rhythm. Of Avery’s first seven possessions in the opening half, six resulted in three-and-outs and punts, while the one non-punt possession resulted in an interception.
Draughn drew first blood in the contest when Eli Tillery connected with wideout Daylin Pritchard for a 67-yard touchdown with 4:29 to play in the opening stanza. The PAT kick was missed, leaving DHS with a 6-0 advantage, a lead that remained unchanged for the remainder of the first quarter.
Early in the second quarter, a second Draughn drive landed in the end zone, as Tillery unfurled another pass, this time a 23-yarder, to Pritchard. A two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful, and the Wildcats were forced to settle for a 12-0 lead with 10:46 remaining before halftime.
Avery’s possession following the DHS touchdown ended in disaster, as a Stanford pass was picked off by Pritchard, who raced 27 yards to pay dirt. A successful extra point kick increased Draughn’s lead to 19-0. After forcing another Viking punt, Draughn broke off another large-yardage play, this time a Nigel Dula 59-yard touchdown run, with the extra point giving the visitors a commanding 26-0 lead midway through the second quarter.
Later in the period, with Avery unable to find any success moving the football, the Wildcats called a fake punt on a possession near midfield. Vikings L. Hoilman and Hughes tackled Dula short of the yard to gain, turning the ball over on downs with good field position to Avery. Five plays later, Stanford found Gilliam for a 31-yard touchdown strike to put the Vikings on the scoreboard at the 2:08 mark. Giarrusso’s extra point cut Draughn’s lead to 26-7.
A long pass completion set Draughn up inside the red zone on its ensuing possession, but Avery’s defense made a fourth-down stop to turn possession back over to its offense. From its own 10-yard line, AHS used a 75-yard completed bomb from Stanford to Gilliam to move to the DHS 3-yard line. Stanford finished the drive with a three-yard plunge across the goal line, as Avery cut the Draughn lead to 26-14 and took momentum into the halftime locker room.
“We scored those two touchdowns right before the half and was in a good place, as we were able to put ourselves back in it at halftime,” Bryan added.
As the second half began, Avery’s defense continued to maintain the momentum for the home team, as it forced a Draughn three-and-out, and with its first series following the Wildcats punt, Avery drove downfield in short order, churning 69 yards in five plays, capping the string march with a 34-yard toss and catch from Stanford to Gilliam. The PAT was blocked, but Avery had drawn to within 26-20 less than four minutes into the third quarter.
“We came out exactly like you want when you start that third quarter,” Bryan said. “We got a stop defensively and got the ball back, and went down and scored.”
The Big Red cut deeper into Draughn’s lead as Avery’s defense forced a three-and-out, and the fourth-down snap sailed past the Draughn punter, who covered the ball in the Wildcat end zone for a safety, making the score 26-22.
“We get the safety and also the ball back, so everything was going our way,” Bryan explained. “I was proud of our kids, of how they got down early but came back, and I thought we were in great position to win that game.”
The teams traded possessions following the safety until Avery took possession following a Landon Hughes interception deep in Draughn territory. A Stanford pass to Lane Hoilman for 16 yards put Avery inside the red zone, following by a DHS pass interference penalty on the next pass play, moving the Vikings to the DHS 5-yard line. Following an apparent holding penalty called on AHS, the Vikings on second down looked for the go-ahead score, but Stanford’s pass was picked off on the goal line by Wildcat defensive back Will Price, who darted down the sideline for a 99-yard interception return touchdown that moved momentum back onto the Draughn sideline. Rather than an Avery score and lead, the subsequent two-point conversion propelled the visitors’ lead from four points to 12 at 34-22 with 1:48 to play in the third period.
“We’re down there near the goal line and run the ball. We get to the 1-yard line and there’s a holding call which I still haven’t found on tape,” Bryan explained. “If we’re on the 1, we’re probably going to run again and we’re going to score and go up 29-26. I think we’re in good shape, then that holding call backs us up and, unfortunately, a kid makes a good play with the pick and it’s six points the other way. Now suddenly, instead of being up 29-26 we’re down 34-22, and that was basically the game.”
As the fourth quarter began Avery continued to move the football on offense, driving inside the DHS 15-yard line, but the Wildcats defense bowed its neck to stop a fourth-down Viking conversion attempt. With the ensuing turnover on downs, Draughn took just six plays to go 88 yards for its final score of the night, opened by a 72-yard Nigel Dula run and capped by a Tillery 10-yard touchdown pass to Pritchard. Avery’s final possession advanced to midfield, but an incompletion on fourth down gave the football back to Draughn, who ran out the remaining time on the clock to earn the conference win.
“We had a good crowd and the crowd was loud during the game. I think Draughn was panicking a bit and putting that one ball in the end zone would have made all the difference in winning the game,” Bryan said. “They’re a good team with some kids who could do some things. We couldn’t keep their defense off our quarterback in the first half and their defensive ends were athletic and fast, even better than they looked on tape. We were able to get the protections working and managed to have some time to execute in the passing game pretty well. I think the real positive sign was our defense. Fourteen of the points they scored, our defense wasn’t on the field, and I felt they played really well.”
Avery enters its bye week this week and will look to improve as it prepares for last year’s 2A football state runner-up, as the Mountain Heritage Cougars come calling to MacDonald Stadium on Friday, Oct. 8.
“We’ll focus on our base stuff that we do, but we’ll also focus the entire week on Mountain Heritage, so we’ll take three extra days to prepare for them so that next week we should be able to be totally into what we’re doing there to give Mountain Heritage our best shot,” Bryan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.