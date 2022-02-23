The Avery High School Vikings dominated the 1A classification at the NCHSAA State Wrestling Championships at Greensboro Coliseum on Feb. 18 and 19, with five individual state champions, one state runner-up, and five third-place finishers, recording the most team points of any school at the tournament, regardless of classification. The following are some of the images captured during the championship run.

