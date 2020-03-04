Date Opponent
March 4 at Ashe County (doubleheader)
March 13 at Mountain Heritage^
March 17 MADISON^
March 20 POLK COUNTY^
March 23 CLOUDLAND
March 24 at Owen^
March 27 MITCHELL^
March 30 at Cloudland
March 31 MOUNTAIN HERITAGE^
April 3 at MOUNTAIN HERITAGE^
April 7 at Madison^
April 10 MADISON^
April 24 at Polk County^
April 28 at Owen^
May 1 at Owen^
May 5 at Mitchell^
May 8 MITCHELL (Senior Day)^
Home games in ALL CAPS
^5Edenotes Western Highlands Conference games
