CHAPEL HILL — Avery High School finished in the top 10 in the 1A classification for the 2019-20 school year in the 41st annual Wells Fargo Cup all-sports rankings.
Bolstered by strong finishes that included a state championship in wrestling, Avery finished in a tie with Murphy for 10th in state standings with a total of 170 points. Avery, Murphy and East Surry were the only “traditional” schools to place in the top 10 in Wells Fargo Cup standings, with the other seven places won by non-traditional schools, including eight of the top nine schools overall.
Lincoln Charter won its second Wells Fargo State Cup, sliding past Pine Lake Prep by a 302.5-270 margin in an abbreviated 2019-2020 race. Lincoln Charter teams were the top finishers in 1A for both Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving. The school also picked up a state championship in Men’s Cross Country, finished third in Women’s Cross Country, and reached the quarterfinals in Men’s Basketball.
Final 1A Wells Fargo Cup standings:
1 – Lincoln Charter – 302.5
2 – Pine Lake Prep – 270
3 – Research Triangle – 240
4 – East Surry – 232.5
5 – Bishop McGuinness – 227.5
6 – Community School of Davidson – 220
7 – Franklin Academy – 195
8 – Mountain Island Charter – 192.5
9 – Raleigh Charter – 175
T10 – Avery County – 170
T10 – Murphy – 170
The final standings for all classifications can be found by clicking to NCHSAA.org.
The Wells Fargo Cup recognizes the high schools that achieve the best overall interscholastic athletic performance within each of the state’s four competitive classifications. The 2019-2020 season was cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so no spring sports points were awarded in this year’s competition.
Wells Fargo Cup points are determined by a system based on performance in state championship events. All schools that finish in the top eight positions (plus ties) earn points. In the playoff events involving teams from more than one classification, Wells Fargo Cup points are awarded based on the school’s standing against other schools in its own classification. If fewer than eight schools from a classification compete in a sport, only those schools that are represented are eligible to receive the Cup points.
