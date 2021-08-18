Avery Vikings Block A logo

NEWLAND — Avery County High School has released the schedules for fall sports teams. This season, the football, girls tennis, volleyball, girls golf, and cross country teams will all try to out-perform last year’s efforts (boys soccer schedule was unavailable at press time).

All schedules are subject to change throughout the season due to weather.

Football — Varsity

All games start at 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 20 — Home vs. Cherryville

Aug. 27 — Away vs. Wilkes Central

Sept. 3 — Away vs. Hampton (Tenn.)

Sept. 10 — Home vs. McDowell

Sept. 17 — Away vs. Rosman

Sept. 24 — Home vs. Draughn (Homecoming)

Oct. 1 — OPEN WEEK

Oct. 8 — Home vs. Mountain Heritage

Oct. 15 — Away vs. Madison

Oct. 22— Home vs. Owen (Senior Night)

Oct. 29 — Away vs. Mitchell

Girls Tennis

All regular season games start at 4 p.m.

Sept. 7 — Home vs. Rosman

Sept. 9 — Away vs. Draughn

Sept. 16 — Away vs. Mountain Heritage

Sept. 21 — Away vs. Owen

Sept. 23 — Away vs. Rosman

Sept. 28 — Home vs. Draughn

Oct. 5 — Home vs. Mountain Heritage

Oct. 7 — Home vs. Owen (Senior Day)

Volleyball

All matches start at 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 17 — Home vs. West Caldwell

Aug. 19 — Away vs. East Rutherford

Aug. 24 — Away vs. Thomas Jefferson

Aug. 26 — Home vs. East Rutherford

Aug. 31 — Home vs. Rosman

Sept. 2 — Away vs. Draughn

Sept. 8 — Away vs. West Caldwell

Sept. 9 — Away vs. Mountain Heritage

Sept. 14 — Home vs. Madison

Sept. 16 — Away vs. Owen

Sept. 21 — Home vs. Mitchell

Sept. 23 — Away vs. Rosman

Sept. 28 — Home vs. Draughn

Oct. 5 — Home vs. Mountain Heritage

Oct. 7 — Away vs. Madison

Oct. 12 — Home vs. Owen (Senior Day)

Oct. 14 — Away vs. Mitchell

Cross Country

Aug. 21 — Clash of the Classes (Boone, NC)

Aug. 27 — Cross Country Carnival (Hendersonville, NC)

Sept. 25 — Freedom Invitational (Morganton, NC)

Oct. 6 — Armentrout Invitational (Rutherfordton, NC)

Girls Golf

All matches start at 3 p.m.

Aug. 30 — Conference match at Black Mountain Golf Club

Sept. 8 — Conference match at Silver Creek Golf Club

Sept. 15 — Home conference match at Mountain Glen Golf Club

Sept. 20 —Conference match at Black Mountain Golf Club

Sept. 29 — Home conference match at Mountain Glen Golf Club

Oct. 4 — Conference match at Silver Creek Golf Club

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.