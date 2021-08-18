NEWLAND — Avery County High School has released the schedules for fall sports teams. This season, the football, girls tennis, volleyball, girls golf, and cross country teams will all try to out-perform last year’s efforts (boys soccer schedule was unavailable at press time).
All schedules are subject to change throughout the season due to weather.
Football — Varsity
All games start at 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 20 — Home vs. Cherryville
Aug. 27 — Away vs. Wilkes Central
Sept. 3 — Away vs. Hampton (Tenn.)
Sept. 10 — Home vs. McDowell
Sept. 17 — Away vs. Rosman
Sept. 24 — Home vs. Draughn (Homecoming)
Oct. 1 — OPEN WEEK
Oct. 8 — Home vs. Mountain Heritage
Oct. 15 — Away vs. Madison
Oct. 22— Home vs. Owen (Senior Night)
Oct. 29 — Away vs. Mitchell
Girls Tennis
All regular season games start at 4 p.m.
Sept. 7 — Home vs. Rosman
Sept. 9 — Away vs. Draughn
Sept. 16 — Away vs. Mountain Heritage
Sept. 21 — Away vs. Owen
Sept. 23 — Away vs. Rosman
Sept. 28 — Home vs. Draughn
Oct. 5 — Home vs. Mountain Heritage
Oct. 7 — Home vs. Owen (Senior Day)
Volleyball
All matches start at 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 17 — Home vs. West Caldwell
Aug. 19 — Away vs. East Rutherford
Aug. 24 — Away vs. Thomas Jefferson
Aug. 26 — Home vs. East Rutherford
Aug. 31 — Home vs. Rosman
Sept. 2 — Away vs. Draughn
Sept. 8 — Away vs. West Caldwell
Sept. 9 — Away vs. Mountain Heritage
Sept. 14 — Home vs. Madison
Sept. 16 — Away vs. Owen
Sept. 21 — Home vs. Mitchell
Sept. 23 — Away vs. Rosman
Sept. 28 — Home vs. Draughn
Oct. 5 — Home vs. Mountain Heritage
Oct. 7 — Away vs. Madison
Oct. 12 — Home vs. Owen (Senior Day)
Oct. 14 — Away vs. Mitchell
Cross Country
Aug. 21 — Clash of the Classes (Boone, NC)
Aug. 27 — Cross Country Carnival (Hendersonville, NC)
Sept. 25 — Freedom Invitational (Morganton, NC)
Oct. 6 — Armentrout Invitational (Rutherfordton, NC)
Girls Golf
All matches start at 3 p.m.
Aug. 30 — Conference match at Black Mountain Golf Club
Sept. 8 — Conference match at Silver Creek Golf Club
Sept. 15 — Home conference match at Mountain Glen Golf Club
Sept. 20 —Conference match at Black Mountain Golf Club
Sept. 29 — Home conference match at Mountain Glen Golf Club
Oct. 4 — Conference match at Silver Creek Golf Club
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.