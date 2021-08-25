Avery Vikings Block A logo

NEWLAND — Avery County High School has released its fall boys soccer schedule as follows:

Boys soccer

Sept. 13 — at West Wilkes

Sept. 15 — at Draughn

Sept. 22 — at Mountain Heritage

Sept. 27 — home vs. Madison

Sept. 29 — at Owen

Oct. 4 — home vs. Mitchell

Oct. 11 — home vs. Draughn

Oct. 18 — home vs. Mountain Heritage

Oct. 20 — at Madison

Oct. 25 — home vs. Owen (Senior Day)

Oct. 27 — at Mitchell

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.