NEWLAND — Avery County High School has released its fall boys soccer schedule as follows:
Boys soccer
Sept. 13 — at West Wilkes
Sept. 15 — at Draughn
Sept. 22 — at Mountain Heritage
Sept. 27 — home vs. Madison
Sept. 29 — at Owen
Oct. 4 — home vs. Mitchell
Oct. 11 — home vs. Draughn
Oct. 18 — home vs. Mountain Heritage
Oct. 20 — at Madison
Oct. 25 — home vs. Owen (Senior Day)
Oct. 27 — at Mitchell
