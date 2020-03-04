Date Opponent
March 11 at Cloudland
March 13 at Mountain Heritage^
March 17 MADISON^
March 18 at McDowell
March 20 POLK COUNTY^
March 24 at Owen^
March 25 at Freedom
March 27 MITCHELL^5E
March 31 MOUNTAIN HERITAGE (Exceptional Children Night)^
April 1 PATTON
April 3 MOUNTAIN HERITAGE^
April 7 at Madison^
April 8 FREEDOM
April 10 MADISON (Military Night)^
April 21 at Polk County^
April 22 MCDOWELL
April 24 at Polk County^
April 28 OWEN^
April 29 CLOUDLAND
May 1 OWEN^
May 5 at Mitchell^
May 8 MITCHELL (Senior Day)^
Home games in ALL CAPS
^5Edenotes Western Highlands Conference games
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.