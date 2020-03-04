Avery Vikings Block A logo

Date Opponent

March 11 at Cloudland

March 13 at Mountain Heritage^

March 17 MADISON^

March 18 at McDowell

March 20 POLK COUNTY^

March 24 at Owen^

March 25 at Freedom

March 27 MITCHELL^5E

March 31 MOUNTAIN HERITAGE (Exceptional Children Night)^

April 1 PATTON

April 3 MOUNTAIN HERITAGE^

April 7 at Madison^

April 8 FREEDOM

April 10 MADISON (Military Night)^

April 21 at Polk County^

April 22 MCDOWELL

April 24 at Polk County^

April 28 OWEN^

April 29 CLOUDLAND

May 1 OWEN^

May 5 at Mitchell^

May 8 MITCHELL (Senior Day)^

Home games in ALL CAPS

^5Edenotes Western Highlands Conference games

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.