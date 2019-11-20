Copyright © 2019 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Local farmer to be featured in mini-documentary
- Taking photos as he goes: Sickler documents a life of adventure
- BRPFC receives AMY Wellness Foundation grant to expand Healthy Families
- NCDEQ Secretary visits Grandfather Mountain for conservation talk
- Helping hand: Area fundraisers support Ethan Church
- Reshaped 5th District congressional map would affect Avery
- Riverwalk Quilt Guild presents quilts to veterans
- ACSO brings back 'No Shave November' fundraiser
Special Publication
Find a local business
Most Popular
Articles
- Avery County Arrest Report
- Woman murdered in Elk Park
- Woman murdered in Elk Park
- A cut above: Tree season is under way in Avery
- Our Avery County: 1961: Fire, Flood, and the Passing of County Legends
- Town receives positive ABC Store audit report
- Mitchell County Arrest Report
- Grace Thursa Ward
- A sudden ski season
- Richard Brewer
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.