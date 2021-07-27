ASHEVILLE — A pair of Avery High School championship grapplers and the back-to-back state championship wrestling Vikings are finalists for the 2021 Western North Carolina Sports Awards.
The awards, sponsored by the Mountain Amateur Athletic Club, announced that approximately 150 student-athletes and teams were recognized as finalists for the awards which will be presented at the Omni Grove Park Inn on August 15.
Avery wrestlers Bradley Parker and Ethan Shell are both finalists for the White & Williams Division II Male Athlete — Olympic Sport award. Parker finished with an unbeaten 28-0 record for the season, capturing the state wrestling championship in the 160 pounds with a 8-4 decision win over Uwharrie Charter’s Doug Bowles, while Shell also completed a perfect season with a 28-0 record at 132 pounds, winning his title by virtue of second period pinfall over Cody Lawson of South Stokes.
Joining Shell and Parker as nominees for the regional award are Painter Richards-Baker of Christ School (track & field), Sean Dow of Christ School (lacrosse), Jayden Nowell of Robbinsville (wrestling), and Patrick Sleater and Crow Thorsen of Asheville School (swimming).
The Viking wrestling team as a unit have been named as a finalist for the Blue Ridge Division of EmergeOrtho Division II Male Team — Olympic Sport award. Joining the back-to-back 1A state wrestling champions as finalists are Asheville School swimming, Christ School lacrosse, Christ School track & field, and Robbinsville wrestling.
The list of finalists was led by 11 finalists apiece by Reynolds and Robbinsville high schools, 10 finalists from Franklin High School and nine finalists from Asheville Christian Academy, Asheville School and Enka High School. Attendance for the ceremony will be limited to finalists, their families and friends and athletic and school officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.