Avery High School Wrestling began its quest for its fourth straight team state championship last week with the opening of its 2022-23 regular season schedule.
The Vikings made the short trek to Boone to face off in against Ashe County, North Wilkes and host Watauga in a quad meet on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Avery emerged from the event with a perfect 3-0 mark, the only school to leave the meet without a defeat, with Viking veteran wrestler Tristan Adams earning his 100th career win during the event.
Avery 56, North Wilkes 24
BOONE — As what may be a pattern for much of the early season, the Vikings were dominant in its lower weight classifications, winning every bout contested at 145 pounds or lower. Cooper Foster was a winner by fall over North’s Hunter Dancy at 106 pounds, while teammate Corey Clark was a winner by 16-0 tech fall over North’s Nick Byrd at 113. Viking King Orvosh was a winner by first-period pinfall at 120 pounds against North’s Ethan Goins, while defending state champ Ben Jordan was a winner by fall in 25 seconds at 126 pounds over North’s Phillip Dancy.
Viking Johnathon Gragg was a winner at 132 pounds by second period pinfall over Simitrio Hernandez, while returning state champion and 138-pounder Grant Reece won by 8-1 decision over North’s Chase Eller and Mason Bentley was victorious at 145 pounds by second-period fall over North’s Chandler Johnson.
North earned a bout win at 152 pounds as Alex Ball earned a second-period fall against Avery’s Barrett Potter, but the Vikings responded with wins in the next two weight classes, as Adams earned an Avery win at 160 pounds over North’s Ben South and 170-pounder Cael Dunn won by fall in 30 seconds over North’s Brayden Scronce.
North Wilkes took each of the final two contested bouts, with Mason Dancy winning by fall over Avery’s Grayson Lolies at 182 pounds and Slevin Urick earning a North win by second period fall at 195 pounds over Avery’s Brandon Cabrera. The teams split forfeits to round out the scoring, as Avery’s Connor Brewer won by forfeit at 220 pounds and North’s Kaden Everette was victorious by forfeit at 285 pounds.
Avery 39, Ashe County 31
Avery’s stiffest competition at the quad meet came from 2A juggernaut Ashe County, ranked preseason as a top-five team in North Carolina. In a back-and-forth battle, Avery pulled out the narrow eight-point team win.
Both teams forfeited at the 106-pound weight class, with Avery’s Connor Brewer winning by forfeit at 285 pounds and Ben Jordan earning a forfeit win at 126 pounds. Cooper Foster was a winner by first-period fall over Ashe’s Landen Wilson, but Ashe answered with a win by second-period fall by Husky Gabriel Smith at 120 pounds over Avery’s King Orvosh.
Johnathon Gragg was a winner by first-period fall at 132 pounds against Ashe’s Ryder Phipps, with teammate Grant Reece victorious by pin in 31 seconds over Ashe foe Iko Hernandez. Ashe picked up three team points as Luke Osborne won a hard-fought battle over Avery’s Mason Bentley at 145 pounds by an 8-3 decision, and the Huskies picked up another six points when Luke Sheets pinned Avery’s Barrett Potter at 152 pounds.
Avery got back on the winning track at 160 pounds when Tristan Adams won by a narrow 9-7 decision over Ashe’s Lukus Spencer, while teammate Cael Dunn earned a pin over Ashe’s Joshua Garcia at 170 pounds. Ashe’s Mason Armentrout was a winner by fall over Grayson Lolies at 182 pounds. Ashe earned a forfeit victory at 195 pounds, with Ben Bare of Ashe forced to settle for a 11-2 major decision win over Avery’s Brandon Cabrera in a hard-fought matchup.
Avery 46, Watauga 27
Avery had a strong effort in defeating its neighbors to the north. Foster was victorious over WHS’s Bella Espinosa by fall in 13 seconds at 106 pounds, but Watauga answered with a win by Isaac Hensley at 113 pounds by fall over Avery’s Corey Clark. Pioneer Creed Casner was victorious by 10-5 decision over Avery’s Orvosh, while Jordan earned a first-period pin at 126 pounds against opponent Cole Kleman to begin a string of seven consecutive wins for the Big Red.
Gragg picked up a win by second-period pin over Watauga’s Ryder Sullivan at 132 pounds, with Reece winning by first-period fall against Watauga’s Jacob Steadman. Bentley was a winner by second-period fall over Watauga’s Camden Brock, with Potter earning a forfeit win for the Vikings at 152 pounds. Adams won by fall over Watauga’s Palmer Smith at 160 pounds, with Dunn winning by 11-0 major decision at 170 pounds.
Watauga was victorious in the next three weight classes, with wins by pinfall at 182, 195 and 220 pounds, respectively, with a double forfeit at 285 pounds.
Avery 51, Swain County 27
NEWLAND — The Vikings returned to the friendly confines of Viking Gym to host a tri-match on Nov. 16, welcoming Swain County and Asheville high schools to Big Red Country that featured Seth Blackledge reaching a milestone with his 100th career victory during the event.
Following a successful middle school meet prior to the varsity matchup, Avery took care of business in defeating a pair of schools.
Foster was dominant with another pinfall win at 106 pounds, this time over Swain’s Dallas Hunt. Teammate Clark earned a pin at 113 pounds over Swain’s Sully Cunningham, but Swain bounced back for its first team points with a pinfall win by Kale Stephenson at 120 pounds over Orvosh.
Jordan was a victor at 126 pounds against Swain’s Andrae Aguilera, while teammate Gragg won by forfeit at 132 pounds. Reece continued his unbeaten streak with a win by first-period fall at 138 pounds over Swain’s James Stroman, while Bentley earned a 4-0 decision win over Swain’s Austin Jenkins at 145 pounds.
Swain won its second bout as Israel Ferguson was victorious by fall at 152 pounds before Avery won in the next three weight classes, as Adams (160), Dunn (170), and returning state champion Blackledge (182) were each victorious by pinfall. Swain picked up a 6-2 decision win at 195 pounds, as well as a win by pinfall at 220 pounds and a forfeit win at 285 pounds to account for the final match score.
Avery 71, Asheville 12
Avery saved its most dominant effort of the week for last, as the Vikings caged the Cougars from Asheville High. Every match was decided by fall, with the exception of a forfeit to Asheville at 285 pounds and a tech fall 15-0 win by Avery’s Bentley at 145 pounds over Asheville’s Peter Wilkerson.
Foster was victorious at 106 pounds over Asheville’s Bryan Vega-Espinoza, while Clark won by second-period pin at 113 pounds against Sydney Mark. Orvosh won by pinfall over Drystan Stewart at 120 pounds, with Jordan earning a pin at 126 pounds over Aidan McCloud.
At 132 pounds, Avery’s Staley Griffin was a first-period pinfall winner against Asheville’s Alexander Holmes, with Reece winning at 138 pounds by pin in 1:09 over Cougars wrestler Burton Sober. Barrett Potter earned a second-period pin over Sagan Paxon at 152 pounds, with Adams winning by pin at 160 pounds over Ulster Anderson, with Dunn a winner at 170 pounds over Asheville’s Jack Spagnuolo.
Blackledge picked up a pinfall at 182 pounds over Da’Quan Pretrick, with Brandon Cabrera earning a win by second period pin at 195 pounds against Asheville’s Eddie Pretrick. Asheville’s only contested bout win was picked up by Diego Rosas-Ruiz, defeating Avery’s Brewer at 220 pounds.
Avery is scheduled this week to host a tri-match against West Wilkes at McDowell at Viking Gym on Tuesday, Nov. 22, prior to the Thanksgiving break.
